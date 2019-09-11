Tight end Eli Wolf is all about the Red and Black.

He's been that ever since he enrolled at Georgia back in the spring as a grad transfer from Tennessee. Still, there’s a part of Wolf that still feels empathy for his former team, which sits 0-2 after starting the season with losses to Georgia State and BYU.

“I’m not happy at all. I grew up with those guys and played four years there. It doesn’t make me happy to see them lose and see their hearts break like that,” Wolf said after practice Wednesday. “It’s going to matter one game in the fall, but after it’s over, those guys are still going to be my buddies for life. I’m not happy to see them lose. I still wish them the best, all except that one week in the fall.”

Tennessee’s loss has certainly been the Bulldogs’ gain.

In 27 career games with the Volunteers, Wolf made eight starts, with nine catches for 86 yards. Through two games at Georgia, he’s caught five for 84 yards, including an eye-opening effort against Murray State that saw him catch four passes for 73.

Wide receiver Tyler Simmons was duly impressed.

“He had a pretty good game last game. I really didn’t know he could play that well, but he showed to the world and to me that he can really play,” Simmons said. “He can be a great asset to our team. With transfers, you never can tell, but he showed me he can do a little more than I expected.”

Head coach Kirby Smart agreed.

Although a fumble, following a bone-jolting hit by a Murray State defensive back, marred what was otherwise a breakout game, Smart said there’s a lot to like in the Bulldog newcomer.

“He’s a bright kid; he took a pretty good shot. He caught the ball and tried to get extra yards. He took a tough shot. You know it’s going to happen; you don’t accept it. We cannot have it,” Smart said. “We’ve got to do a better job protecting the ball. Just like Stetson’s (Bennett) interception, you can’t have those. You can’t have those in big games, and big moments, as the coach, we’re not going to stop throwing it to you because you fumbled. He caught the ball when he had some opportunities. He made some plays and had some good runs after catch. I think he’s a talented player and a weapon for us.”