Head coach Kirby Smart and four members of the Georgia football team held their annual fall camp press conference Thursday. Here are 10 of biggest takeaways we learned from the session.

Look for players to face plenty of adversity

This is an area Smart and his coaches always attempt to stress, and this year is no different. Smart explained: “We create adversity with how we practice. The heat creates adversity. Our team will define how they responds to all these situations. You guys may write that it's based on this guy or that guy but really, it's who we become in camp, what is our level of toughness, effort, commitment, to all of the things we've got to be good at. It takes what it takes to be great,” Smart said. “So, there's really no choice, no decision. It takes what it takes and it takes hard work, man. It takes beating the heat and that's what this is about. It's about finding out who has some grit within him.”

Dawgs are healthy on the defensive line

Georgia was minus David Marshall (Lisfranc injury), Michail Carter (shoulder) and Julian Rochester (knee) were either out or limited during spring practice, but all three are back and practicing for the start of camp. Rochester was actually cleared earlier today. “Everybody is cleared on the D-Line. Julian is going to be cleared today but we are not in pads,” Smart said. “Were we at pad in tackling, he stills had some room to improve there to be in full contact, but all those guys are back, Carter, Julian, all the young guys will be out there.”

Nothing will be given to Demetris Robertson

Much is expected regarding wide receiver Demetris Robertson, although he’s going to still have to earn whatever playing time he ultimately receives. When asked if the Savannah native has met his criteria, Smart answered a reporter’s question with one of his own. “I don't know, to meet my criteria -- those are your words. Those wouldn't be my words. He doesn't have to,” Smart said. “What he has to do is play within our system and play well within our system and play better than the people in front of him and that's his challenge. That hasn't changed from that was last year. He still has to play the best three to be the first three out there. To be in the top six and rotate, he's got to be in the top six and I fully expect him to do that. He did that in the spring.” Obviously, the potential is there for Robertson who was seen taking reps as the first team slot receiver. “He's done a lot of good things. There are a lot of things that he can still work on, as all our guys can,” Smart said. “But he's fast. He's explosive. I think he understands the system a little better and I think he's probably more prepared for the competition level he's going against now.”

Wide receivers are anxious to prove "experts" wrong

Time will tell, but Smart didn’t sound all that concerned about Georgia’s unproven corps of receivers. Tyler Simmons is the leading returning wideout with just nine catches from a season ago, but despite the lack of experienced returnees, the position isn’t lacking for talent. They just need experience, something Smart promised they will get plenty of. “Yeah, I think we'll find out a lot more about that when we put pads on. Hard to say right now where they are if you're referencing the three new ones, and (Lawrence) Cager who has done it at a high level but he hasn't done it with us,” Smart said. “They have a chip on our shoulder. You guys continue to call them out. We continue to call them out and that gives them an opportunity to go shine. I hope the growth happens fast and we need to get the guys touches as much as possible so they can get should confidence, because the biggest thing they are missing is experience"

Creating havoc still the main task for the defensive line

Reporters heard about it all spring. Smart wants his defensive line to create havoc. During Friday’s press conference, it was obvious nothing has changed. “That's the mantra for all of them. No. 1, they have to get on the field,” Smart said. “They have to beat people out and they have to compete and we have to be in unbelievable conditioning and shape to be able to play, play after play, at the pace that these offenses play. “But at the end of the day, we've got to be productive. We've got to cause havoc and we've got to tackle for a loss, sacks, ball disruptions and get those things out of the defensive front.”

More being expected from James Cook

Sophomore running back James Cook is over the foot injury he suffered at the end of last year. As a result, a lot more is being expected this year. “He's got to stay healthy and be able to maintain his health and body weight. He's explosive,” Smart said. “He's got to learn the offense to the point where he's comfortable being in the lineup at all positions. We've had a lot of packages with him involved last year and some games we didn't need it, and some games, we did, and he wasn't able to execute it, but that's not where he's at now.” Smart agreed that Cook is definitely more mature than he was a season ago. “He's a much more mature individual and we're excited to see what he can do,” Smart said. “We think he's one of our most explosive players.”

Richard LeCounte has made strides

Although fans will still lament his tackling, Smart is obviously pleased with what he’s seen from junior safety Richard LeCounte. “Yeah, Richard is much wiser. He's very -- much more coachable. He understands that he's in pursuit of excellence, not perfection and there's a difference,” Smart said. “I think that as he grows, he can help younger players in that room realize that you're not going to be perfect, but we are in pursuit of excellence. When a coach asks you something, challenges you, it's just to help you and he's now much more receptive of that and I think it's made him a lot better player.” LeCounte is battling Otis Reese for the starting job opposite J.R. Reed.

No guarantees in regard to outside linebackers