When you’re a young man the size of Georgia nose guard Jordan Davis, keeping your weight in check can be a constant battle.

Fortunately, his effort isn’t a concern for Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart.

“Jordan is pushing hard. Jordan works really hard. He's working to control his weight. Jordan's not playing to the level that he was mid-season, end of the season,” Smart said. “He's not there right now, but he’s working hard.”

Smart quipped that he could probably take some lessons.

“Jordan comes in and works cardio more than anybody we've got. If I ran as much as Jordan my wife would be happy because I'd be skinny,” Smart said. “But Jordan's got to fight that battle and he knows it. We don't have enough depth there.”

At least until the start of fall camp in August, that is. However, right now, it’s an issue.