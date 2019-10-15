Apparently, Anthony Edwards’ reputation as one of the top young players in college basketball precedes him.

Tuesday, the Georgia freshman was one of five players voted to the preseason All-SEC team, the league office announced.

The nation’s No. 3 player in the country according to Rivals.com, Edwards joins Florida newcomer Kerry Blackshear, Ole Miss’ Breein Tyree, Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans and Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry on the first team unit.

Blackshear, a transfer from Virginia Tech, was voted the league’s preseason Player of the Year.

In the preseason team voting, Georgia was picked to finish ninth in the 14-team SEC.

A consensus first-team prep All-American last season, Edwards started and scored 12 points (while connecting on 5-of-8 shots from the floor) in the 2019 McDonald’s All-America Game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and he poured in 21 points (hitting 9-of-15 FGs and 3-of-4 FTs) in just 18 minutes of action in the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic in Las Vegas.

Edwards is the first Georgia freshman to be tabbed first-team All-SEC in preseason balloting since the league began conducting a media day in 1989. He is the 12th Bulldog to earn first-team All-SEC preseason honors.

SEC Media Days will take place in Birmingham on Wednesday. UGASports will be there.

First Team All-SEC

Kerry Blackshear – Florida

Anthony Edwards – Georgia

Ashton Hagans – Kentucky

Breein Tyree – Ole Miss

Reggie Perry – Mississippi State

Second Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr. – Alabama

Isaiah Joe – Arkansas

Andrew Nembhard – Florida

Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky

EJ Montgomery – Kentucky

Skylar Mays – LSU

Lamonté Turner – Tennessee

SEC Player of the Year

Kerry Blackshear – Florida

Predicted Order Of Finish

1. Kentucky

2. Florida

3. LSU

4. Auburn

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. Mississippi State

8. Ole Miss

9. Georgia

10. South Carolina

11. Arkansas

12. Texas A&M

13. Missouri

14. Vanderbilt