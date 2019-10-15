Edwards preseason All-SEC
Apparently, Anthony Edwards’ reputation as one of the top young players in college basketball precedes him.
Tuesday, the Georgia freshman was one of five players voted to the preseason All-SEC team, the league office announced.
The nation’s No. 3 player in the country according to Rivals.com, Edwards joins Florida newcomer Kerry Blackshear, Ole Miss’ Breein Tyree, Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans and Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry on the first team unit.
Blackshear, a transfer from Virginia Tech, was voted the league’s preseason Player of the Year.
In the preseason team voting, Georgia was picked to finish ninth in the 14-team SEC.
A consensus first-team prep All-American last season, Edwards started and scored 12 points (while connecting on 5-of-8 shots from the floor) in the 2019 McDonald’s All-America Game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and he poured in 21 points (hitting 9-of-15 FGs and 3-of-4 FTs) in just 18 minutes of action in the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic in Las Vegas.
Edwards is the first Georgia freshman to be tabbed first-team All-SEC in preseason balloting since the league began conducting a media day in 1989. He is the 12th Bulldog to earn first-team All-SEC preseason honors.
SEC Media Days will take place in Birmingham on Wednesday. UGASports will be there.
First Team All-SEC
Kerry Blackshear – Florida
Anthony Edwards – Georgia
Ashton Hagans – Kentucky
Breein Tyree – Ole Miss
Reggie Perry – Mississippi State
Second Team All-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr. – Alabama
Isaiah Joe – Arkansas
Andrew Nembhard – Florida
Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky
EJ Montgomery – Kentucky
Skylar Mays – LSU
Lamonté Turner – Tennessee
SEC Player of the Year
Kerry Blackshear – Florida
Predicted Order Of Finish
1. Kentucky
2. Florida
3. LSU
4. Auburn
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. Mississippi State
8. Ole Miss
9. Georgia
10. South Carolina
11. Arkansas
12. Texas A&M
13. Missouri
14. Vanderbilt