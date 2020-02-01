News More News
Edwards paces Bulldogs

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Although the situation facing Georgia wasn’t quite the same as last Tuesday when it blew a 20-point lead at Missouri with 13 minutes left, the Bulldogs were no doubt feeling a bit of deja vu during the same juncture of Saturday’s game against Texas A&M.

This time, however, there would be no collapse as Georgia made sure a 10-point lead held up, ultimately defeating the visiting Aggies, 63-48.

The win allowed Georgia (12-9, 2-6) to snap a four-game losing streak, while Texas A&M (10-10, 4-4) dropped its second conference contest in its last three tries.

Anthony Edwards led the Bulldogs by contributing his second double-double, scoring 29 points and pulling down a career-best 15 rebounds. Ironically, Edwards’ first collegiate double-double came during the afore-mentioned game at Missouri.

Wendell Mitchell led the Aggies with 13 points, followed by Andre Gordon with 10.

UGA led by three at the half. Texas A&M would close to within one point, but Georgia answered with back-to-back threes by Edwards and Jordan Harris, pushing the margin to 30-23 and forcing the Aggies to call a quick timeout.

Edwards wasn’t done. A third three-pointer extended the Georgia lead to 10 with 14:45 left. The Bulldogs were never threatened after that.

The first half was not a bouquet for the eyes.

Georgia committed 14 turnovers, while Texas A&M converted only 9 of its 32 field goal attempts (25 percent), allowing the Bulldogs to head into the locker room up 24-21.

Points were certainly hard to come by.

The score was just 14-14 when Edwards stroked a three from the top of the key to give the Bulldogs their first lead. Sahvir Wheeler closed out the half with Georgia’s final five points.

Texas A&M returns to action on Tuesday with a home game against Missouri while Georgia travels to Florida on Wednesday.

