Edge Update: CJ Madden, Enai White, and Shemar Stewart

It is no secret that edge defenders are being coveted greatly by Georgia in the Class of 2022. Georgia is in need of reloading at that particular position group as badly as any other this offseason. With Adam Anderson and Nolan Smith expected to have monster seasons for the Bulldogs in 2021 and then be headed to the NFL, it's vital that Georgia adds depth.

After the commitment of Dani Dennis-Sutton to Penn State, Georgia is pushing extremely hard to land the top remaining targets in the outside linebacker and, or defensive end spot. Prospects such as Carlton Madden Jr., Enai White, and Shemar Stewart are all being made a priority by outside linebacker coach and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. DJ Wesolak and Mykel Williams are still being recruited hard by Georgia as well. However, there is no update on the latter two at this time.

UGASports has the latest on Madden Jr., White, and Stewart. Head over to The Vault for the trio of edge defenders' plans for the coming weekend and notes of where Georgia stands with each.

