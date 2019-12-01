…Speaking of practice, Orgeron interestingly said he and his staff had “ scaled back on practice " the last couple of weeks because they feel like they’ve discovered “a very good formula” where the team can get its work in while keeping their players fresh. According to the head coach, although there will be some full-speed practice this week, there won’t be a lot of hitting, contact, or taking people to the ground.

…Orgeron spoke of the Bulldogs and their head coach in his opening comments : “I got a lot of respect for Kirby [Smart] and what he’s done at Georgia. They’re a very talented football team—a winning program. It’s going to be one heck of a challenge. But, we’re going to have an excellent week of practice, and we look forward to this matchup.” He later added that the Tigers will leave on Thursday, instead of the usual Friday, in order to practice in Atlanta the day before the game.

…Even though LSU has one of the most potent passing games in college football, the Tigers also average over 170 rushing yards per game and 5.0 yards per carry, spearheaded by junior Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has rushed for more than 1,200 yards, nearly 7.0 yards per carry, and 16 touchdowns. Orgeron said that it’s because of the Tigers’ great passing game which has allowed them to be able to run the ball effectively, as well.

According to Orgeron, “Clyde has emerged to be one of the top backs in the country. He makes people miss. … He has become a weapon.”

…Prior to last night’s 50-7 blowout win over Texas A&M, the LSU defense had allowed eight Power 5 opponents this season to average 430.9 yards and 29.4 points per game. Besides a mere touchdown, the Aggies were limited to 169 total yards. Orgeron attributed his defense’s improvement to “fixing things that were broke.”

According to the head coach, “I think David Aranda (LSU’s defensive coordinator) did a great job of dialing up pressure [vs. Texas A&M]. We put more pressure on the quarterback than we had all year. We had six sacks. And, I thought our coverage was tighter.” He later added, “I do believe [our defense] has internal motivation, and wants to prove that they can be an outstanding defense. I do believe our best defensive game is yet to come.”

…Orgeron spoke highly of Georgia’s defense—“the best defense we’ve played all year”—especially the Bulldogs’ defensive line. In addition, he said that although Georgia is “a little bit different in a couple of spots,” the head coach compared the Bulldog defense to that of Auburn.

According to Orgeron, “As far as [Georgia's] defensive line, they’re very well-coached. They’re agile, they ‘boom,’ they can take on blocks, they pass rush well, they do it all."

…Orgeron admitted that Georgia playing in the SEC title game for the third consecutive year, “I’m sure that gives them some confidence, obviously. … But, you know what, we have a mature team and these guys are going to be focused in on what we can control. I think we’ll be fine.”

…Orgeron was asked what improvement he saw in this year’s Georgia defense compared to last season’s, when it allowed LSU 36 points and 475 yards in the Tigers' 20-point win in Baton Rouge, and the head coach again praised the defensive line as “phenomenal—that [Tyler] Clark is something else.” He added praise for Azeez Ojulari—“a great rusher off the edge.”

According to Orgeron, “I think the biggest thing that impresses me about Georgia’s defense is that all 11 ‘hats’ get to the football. They do a tremendous job of tackling, and hustling to the ball.”

…Orgeron was asked about Georgia’s Lawrence Cager being out, D’Andre Swift’s injury, and George Pickens’ first-half suspension, whereby the coach said that injured players have a way of getting healthy by the end of the week for big games, and like LSU, the Bulldogs have a “next man up” mentality where talented reserves can often replace starters, so “I don’t think that (UGA's injuries/suspensions) is going to be an advantage for us at all.”