In the life of every offensive lineman who plays football in the SEC, there’s always that one moment of indoctrination where it hits you how different the game is at this level.

For Georgia redshirt freshman Earnest Greene III, it was the Bulldogs’ first true road game at Auburn.

“A lot of people said it’s difficult playing there and I experienced that on our first drive. I couldn’t hear the snap,” Greene said. “So, little stuff like that, stuff you hear from the older guys that you get to experience.”

It’s been a whirlwind season for the redshirt freshman, who won the job at left tackle and has started all 13 games heading into the Orange Bowl against Florida State.

Greene said he’s learned a lot over that time.

“Maturing, and kind of just living off the DNA traits here, connection, toughness, resiliency, composure. All that stuff seems to pop up in everyday life,” he said. “So, I’ve just been trying to live off those four traits in all aspects of my life and it’s making things a whole lot easier.”

Head coach Kirby Smart recently spoke about Greene’s progress.

Like most first-time starters, Greene’s had his ups and downs.

“He’s done a nice job. He continues to get better and be accountable for his mistakes; he’s had those, but he has the ability,” Smart said. “I think people forget that this is really his first year of playing football at Georgia. He’s not really a freshman, but he is a first-year (player) playing at the SEC level, and that’s really hard for someone to do in terms of walking out there and playing against some of the guys that he has to play against.”