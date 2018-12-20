There’s still work to do

Look for Georgia to turn the heat up on Kaiir Elam even further leading up to February. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

If there’s room on the roster, Kirby Smart will fill it. The Bulldogs have proven that time and time again under his reign; this year likely won’t see any departure from that strategy. There are a couple of clear targets still out there, such as Jadon Haselwood and Tyrique Stevenson, but we’ll receive word on them in the early part of January. That’s assuming they’re able to stop the leaks that recruiting writers will surely seek out ahead of time. At the latest, they’ll announce their intentions on January 5. Outside of that duo, the main names to watch for in the run-up to the traditional Signing Day will be those of four-star South Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam, who remains uncommitted, and three-star quarterback John Plumlee, who already counts himself as a member of the 2019 class. Speaking of Plumlee . . .

Banking on the blue shirt?

Will John Plumlee's commitment to Georgia stick? Rivals.com

Georgia’s late addition of Stetson Bennett on Wednesday night brought the status of Plumlee back into focus. Will he still accept that blueshirt offer from the Bulldogs? This remains to be seen, but it’s certainly possible, as it would allow the Bulldogs to create some class separation and build the ranks at the quarterback position. The quarterback situation seemed desperate after the news broke that Justin Fields was exploring a transfer. It's not hard to believe that Smart and the offensive staff would like to ensure no more such panic going forward. Should Plumlee decide to reopen his recruitment, Georgia will still be in a far superior spot with the additions of Bennett and fellow QB signee Dwan Mathis.

Win some, lose some

Dwan Mathis helped to ease some concerns in the early morning. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com