It's Day 1 of the Early Signing Period and the Georgia Bulldogs are once again expected to bring in another huge haul. Names will start trickling in early and well into the afternoon, so stick with UGASports to bring you the very latest on the newest Dawgs.

"The No. 2 nationally rated Junior College prospect committed to Georgia back in August and never wavered on that pledge. Before announcing his commitment, Johnson had a top six of Georgia, Miami, Oregon, Texas, UCLA and USC. The Independence C.C. standout will bring immediate help to a pass rush that struggled at times this season. He tallied 38 total tackles, six tackles for loss and four and a half sacks his sophomore season. Johnson was originally a two-star defensive end from Eden Prairie, Minnesota before heading to JUCO." – Trent Smallwood

"Only the second true center prospect to have earned five-star status, Clay Webb of Oxford (Ala.) is an absolute rare signee for Georgia. The No. 23 overall prospect in the 2019 class is only the fourth five-star prospect from the state of Alabama during the Rivals era (beginning in 2002) not to sign with either the University of Alabama or Auburn—and just the fifth Bulldog signee from Alabama during the same period. Seemingly giving 110 percent effort on every play, Webb has tremendous quick feet for his size and technically excels in limited spacing. Choosing the Bulldogs over Alabama, Auburn, and Clemson during a ceremony on Dec. 10, Webb was practicing with Georgia for its bowl game less than a week following his announcement." - Patrick Garbin

"One of the Bulldogs’ three junior-college signees and one of four early enrollees, four-star cornerback DJ Daniel attended Georgia Military College after graduating in 2017 from Spalding High School in Griffin. The No. 5 overall prospect coming out of the JUCO ranks, Daniel totaled a combined 14 passes broken up, five interceptions, and blocked five kicks in two seasons at GMC. After being committed to South Carolina for roughly three months, Daniel pledged his commitment to Georgia in early November, becoming the team’s second committed defensive back after Lewis Cine. Besides having two seasons of post-high school football experience under his belt, the athletic Daniel brings to the Bulldogs an uncommon combination of strength and speed and figures to promptly add depth to Georgia’s secondary.” – Patrick Garbin

“Tramel Walthour is the least discussed of Georgia JUCO trio in 2019, but that can be attributed to his past. His is a name Bulldog fans are already familiar with, given that he was a part of the Class of 2018 originally. Now, with a year of junior college behind him, he’s arrived on campus and garnered early praise by Kirby Smart. Walthour added weight and put on muscle during his time at Hutchinson, and the Liberty County native could easily find himself in the line rotation next season.” - Jake Reuse

Nolan Smith has been one of the bell cows for the Bulldogs and the five-star performer from IMG Academy could not be a bigger get. At 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds, Smith figures to slot in quite nicely with the likes of Adam Anderson, Brenton Cox and Walter Grant next year for the Bulldogs. One of nation’s most sought-after players, the Savannah native picked Georgia over such powerhouses like Alabama and Clemson.” – Anthony Dasher

“At 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds, Goede certainly fits the mode for recent Bulldog tight ends – tall and athletic. His signing could wind up bigger than many originally thought. With Isaac Nauta considering a jump to the NFL and Luke Ford a possibility to transfer, Goede could be in line for significant playing time as a true freshman. If Nauta and Ford leave, Goede, Charlie Woerner and John FitzPatrick would be the only other scholarship tight ends on hand for head coach Kirby Smart.” – Anthony Dasher.

“Out of all the signees, Warren McClendon might be the one that not a lot of fans talk about. After committing to the Bulldogs in summer of 2017, McClendon played his senior season and did not do many interviews. While he might’ve flown under the radar during his recruitment, the four-star will have every opportunity to learn behind Andrew Thomas at left tackle next season and then make a name for himself during his sophomore campaign.” – Paul Maharry

“Offensive line coach Sam Pittman loves to bring in five-star offensive linemen, but he also loves to bring in a sleeper prospect in each class. That is where Xavier Truss comes in. The Rhode Island native is a Rivals250 prospect, but still needs to work on some fundamentals. One thing that Truss doesn’t have to work on is his size. Standing 6-foot-7 and weighing over 340 pounds, the signee will fit in just fine with the big boys up front in Athens.” – Paul Maharry

“Travon Walker committed to the Bulldogs way back in July, but that didn’t stop coaches from other schools from calling the four-star. Even with a late push coming from other SEC schools, Walker stay committed and could push for early playing time on the defensive line. Walker is ranked as the 40th player in the nation and could potentially move up to a five-star before all is said and done.” – Paul Maharry

“Because he has been committed to Georgia for so long, Blaylock often gets overlooked when it comes to some of the top players in the Bulldogs’ Class of 2019. However, make no mistake, this 6-0, 192-pound speedster is one of the top performers at his position in the entire country and will have an opportunity for early playing considering he’s also a very physical receiver, a necessity for playing in Georgia’s offense. The nation’s 60th-ranked player, Blaylock should turn a lot of heads during his career in Athens.” – Anthony Dasher

“Zion Logue is one-third of the ‘Tennessee Three’ at the defensive line position, which includes Bill Norton and Tymon Mitchell. Logue decided to leave home and cross over the state line to be coached by defensive line coach Tray Scott. Logue is a 6-foot-6, 280-pound defensive end that has an array of moves to get to the quarterback.” – Paul Maharry

"Norton's measurables are what jumps off the page about the nation's No. 240 overall player. A product of Memphis, Tennessee's Christian Brothers High School, he registers at 6-foot-6, 265-pounds and fits the Bulldogs' want to get larger in the trenches. He'll start on the defensive side of the ball, as he was recruited by Tray Scott, but there are also those who believe that he could play offensive line if that were not to work out for him in the long term." – Jake Reuse

"Makiya is the son of former Oregon State safety Reggie Tongue, who also spent ten years in the NFL spread out between the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Oakland Raiders. Makiya is a special talent who could play several different positions at the next level. With his 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame, the four-star athlete is slated to play wide receiver when arriving at Georgia. He could eventually follow in his fathers footsteps and become a safety during his collegiate career. Makiya is coming off a 13-0 season and a state championship with his University Lab High School team." – Trent Smallwood