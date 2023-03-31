Although players are careful not to reveal any specifics, one word keeps cropping up when asked what the offense under Mike Bobo is looking like so far this spring.

“It’s exciting, man,” wide receiver Arian Smith said.

After enjoying tremendous success under former offensive coordinator Todd Monken, many wondered--and understandably so--how different the Bulldogs would look under Bobo, back as Georgia’s offensive coordinator after an eight-year stint under Mark Richt from 2007-2014.

Although much of the verbiage remains the same, outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss said he’s noticed some differences.

“There’s going to be some different plays because Bobo is the offensive coordinator,” Chambliss said. “(As an outside linebacker) you’re not seeing the same things you saw last year, so it’s a different challenge and a greater challenge.”

Per offensive guard Xavier Truss, there’s another aspect of the offense that’s standing out, especially as far as the skilled position players are concerned.

Although there are plenty of recognizable names like tight end Brock Bowers, wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, opportunities for increased playing time throughout the offense are up for grabs.

“It’s the competition. You can see it. Even if it’s the desire to just win a rep, you see how hard they want to win that and how hard they want to compete,” Truss said. “Sometimes on a walkthrough day, it might be too much, but at the same time, I like to see teammates who want to be competitive because it’s a natural part of them. I think our skill positions from our running backs to our receivers, quarterbacks, tight ends--we have the most competitive group of offensive players in the country.”

Nose guard Nazir Stackhouse likes what he sees.

“It’s a new group of tight ends, a new group of running backs; we’ve got a couple of changes on the offensive line, but it’s not too different there,” Stackhouse said. “There are some guys who didn’t actually start on the offensive line, guys who were injured or just weren’t getting the opportunity, but now I see the dynamic. Overall, it’s a great group of talent. It doesn’t surprise me what I’m seeing at all; most of them are going to be able to step up and make big plays.”

All three quarterbacks–Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton–have all apparently been playing well.

“They all look great. I really can’t compare them,” Stackhouse said. “Playing behind Stetson, I’m sure they gained a lot of information. They were just waiting on their opportunities and now those opportunities are here. They’re all doing great; it’s almost too hard to sit here and say who's going to start.”

Head coach Kirby Smart isn’t going to drop any hints, although Beck and Vandagriff are apparently getting most of the reps with the first team.

“I think they both have a really good pocket presence. Brock (Vandagriff) is a really good athlete. Brock has added about 14 or 15 pounds of muscle. He wanted to get back to 215 out of his 203, 204 playing range,” Smart said. “Carson has lost a little weight from 220, so they're right at the same size. It's hard to say the differences in those two. I don't think people give Carson enough credit for being a good athlete. He was a really good baseball player. He has great movement skills. He's not going to run as fast as Stetson (Bennett). I think Brock is a good athlete. He can see the field. Carson has probably played a little more, but both those guys are good.”

Smart’s not counting on Stockton yet, however.

“I wouldn't count Gunner Stockton out of this thing, because this kid is talented, smart,” Smart said. “I got to see him on the scout team the entire year, and really saw him grow. I mean, when Monken left, I asked him about where he thought our quarterback room was. He was very adamant that we have three really talented, young quarterbacks, and Mike inheriting that room certainly feels that way, too. I'm excited about those guys.”