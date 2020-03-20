The likelihood that there won’t be any spring football practice remains difficult to comprehend. It still doesn’t seem real.

For head football coaches like Georgia’s Kirby Smart, the very thought must be agonizing. Getting a team prepared for the 12-week grind these days is a year-round proposition, and figuring out how to cram everything into however much time teams get due to coronavirus (COVIDA-19) outbreak will be challenging to say the least.

It’s a dilemma that not only impacts every coach, but it also affects players who hoped to make an impression during spring camp. How many times have you read or heard about a player who carried the momentum from a strong spring into the regular season?

For established players like George Pickens, Azeez Ojulari, and Richard LeCounte, missing spring practice probably isn’t that big of a deal. But for younger players—especially the early enrollees—time lost on the practice field is a major blow.

Although Georgia’s 2020 team doesn’t have a ton of positional uncertainty, here are three early enrollees we feel will be the most impacted by the likely loss of spring drills.