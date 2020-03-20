Early Enrollees who will be hurt the most
The likelihood that there won’t be any spring football practice remains difficult to comprehend. It still doesn’t seem real.
For head football coaches like Georgia’s Kirby Smart, the very thought must be agonizing. Getting a team prepared for the 12-week grind these days is a year-round proposition, and figuring out how to cram everything into however much time teams get due to coronavirus (COVIDA-19) outbreak will be challenging to say the least.
It’s a dilemma that not only impacts every coach, but it also affects players who hoped to make an impression during spring camp. How many times have you read or heard about a player who carried the momentum from a strong spring into the regular season?
For established players like George Pickens, Azeez Ojulari, and Richard LeCounte, missing spring practice probably isn’t that big of a deal. But for younger players—especially the early enrollees—time lost on the practice field is a major blow.
Although Georgia’s 2020 team doesn’t have a ton of positional uncertainty, here are three early enrollees we feel will be the most impacted by the likely loss of spring drills.
Carson Beck
6-4, 225
We’ve heard nothing but good things about Beck’s work habits. But there’s no doubt that of all the early enrollees, the freshman quarterback will be the one most affected.
We could probably say the same for grad transfer Jamie Newman as far as learning a new system under first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken, but at least he’s had significant experience. Beck has not.
Fifteen spring practices would have served Beck well in his effort to compete for playing time, but now his job probably got just a little bit tougher.
Justin Robinson
6-4, 200
You read former Bulldog receiver Terrence Edwards bragging about Robinson’s physicality, but as he also pointed out, the speed of the game is an area Robinson will need to experience.
Robinson would have received a considerable taste of that, but now that won’t come until fall camp, whenever that may be.
Considering the Bulldogs have plenty of options available at wide receiver, Robinson’s learning curve is now a bit steeper than what it ordinarily would be.
Kendall Milton
6-1, 220
The spring layoff doesn’t figure to affect Milton as much as Robinson or Beck. Still, not getting to mix it up with the rest of the backs is disappointing.
Milton will still have plenty of opportunities to earn a spot in the pecking order once fall camp begins, along with Zamir White, James Cook, Kenny McIntosh, and fellow freshman Daijun Edwards. It means he’ll have to work just a little bit harder.
The California native is Georgia’s biggest running back, but is also faster than some want to give him credit for.