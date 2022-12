The lifestyle of a military family doesn't suit everyone.

AJ Harris, however, embraced it from day one. He saw different parts of the world, learning about different people and cultures. Just as importantly, Harris absorbed the lessons his father Daniel brought home from his service.

That knowledge helped Harris become one of the top high school prospects in the 2023 class. He's now set to begin his college career as an early enrollee at Georgia.

"Just being open to everything, being ready to continue to get developed, and really just learning. I just can’t wait," Harris said.