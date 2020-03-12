STATESBORO – Four Georgia Southern pitchers combined to toss a four-hitter as the Eagles defeated second-ranked Georgia 6-1 Wednesday in front of a crowd of 3,286 at J.I. Clements Stadium.

The Eagles (11-5) went on top 1-0 in the second and had a chance for more. Austin Thompson led off the frame with a triple and scored on a groundout by Christian Avant. A couple of Bulldog miscues and a walk loaded the bases, and then Georgia turned an inning-ending double play. In the third, the Eagles made it 2-0 on a two-out single by Thompson. Georgia Southern extended its lead to 6-0 with a four-run outburst in the fourth.

The Bulldogs (14-4) pushed across a run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Riley King off Jonathan Edwards. It scored Patrick Sullivan who led off the inning with a single to extend his hitting streak to five games.

Eagle starter Tyler Owens (2-0) pitched three scoreless innings with two strikeouts for the victory as part of a staff night. Griffin Davis and Tyler Jones took care of the final 4.2 innings for the Eagles and allowed just one hit with four strikeouts. Bulldog freshman Garrett Brown fell to 1-2 after allowing three runs on four hits in 3.1 innings.



Notes:

- With a single in the fourth inning, Tucker Bradley has reached base safely in all 18 games this year while Ben Anderson’s on-base streak is 17 games after a walk in that same frame. -Freshman Will Childers provided 2.1 scoreless innings of relief while freshmen Michael Polk and Cain Tatum pitched one scoreless inning apiece.





Scott Stricklin

“We haven’t played well the past two nights, very uncharacteristic and sloppy. Georgia Southern has played better too. They’ve come up with key hits, made all the plays defensively and pitched extremely well. We’ve got too many veteran guys to keep playing like this. I told them don’t let this linger, and I don’t think it will. We’ve got to turn the page and get ready for Florida, and that starts with a good practice Thursday down in Gainesville.”

Up Next:

The Bulldogs open SEC play against top-ranked Florida (16-1). First pitch Friday in Gainesville will be at 6:30 p.m. (SECN+).