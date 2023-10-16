Like most freshmen who come into the SEC, it did not take Dylan James long to figure out what his biggest challenge was going to be as a first-year member of Mike White’s Georgia basketball team.

“Physicality, for sure,” James said. “I expected it coming in, but it’s always going to be a major difference coming from high school.”

At 6-foot-9 and listed at 207 pounds by Georgia, it’s certainly not to infer that the Florida native is a small guy.

However, the physicality of what’s to come in the league is something he’s still getting used to.

That’s not all.

For someone who is used to always being the best player on his team, playing on a squad where all its members can say the same, has been an eye-opener.

“From the teams that I’ve been on, I’ve never really played with any five-stars, I’ve always been the best player on my team,” James said. “Being on this team, that’s another huge transition for me, all these high-ranking players who’ve played at the highest level as well.”

Center Russel Echewa–a veteran of four previous collegiate seasons-likes what he’s seen.

“He’s been having good days in practice,” Echewa said. “He’s getting himself ready.”

James admits there have been some challenges.

“It was a slow start, of course, as a freshman, but it’s been great,” he said. “The experience has been great, the first year being a college basketball player.”

The nation’s 81st-ranked player when he became Mike White’s first commitment for the current freshman class, James’ decision to come to Georgia was actually based on his familiarity with the current Bulldog staff.

“It was actually Coach White himself. He’s been with me the longest, actually Coach (Erik) Pastrana, he’s been recruiting me since I was 16,” James said. “They told me my role was going to be coming in, and what they planned on doing with me. That matched the vision for myself.”

James comes to Georgia with a boatload of high school accolades.

Among them:

• Named the Lakeland Ledger’s 2022 Player of the Year following his junior season and tabbed first-team All-County by the publication after his senior campaign.

• In 94 career outings at Winter Haven, produced 1045 points (11.1 points per game), 729 rebounds (7.8 rebounds per game), and 249 blocks (2.6 blocks per game) while helping the Blue Devils compile a combined record of 73-22.

• Posted 57 double-digit scoring performances, 26 double-figure rebound counts, and 24 double-doubles during his Winter Haven career.

• Registered career-high tallies of 29 points versus IMG Academy’s Blue team and 22 rebounds against Tampa Catholic during his senior season.

• As a senior, helped lead Winter Haven to a 27-5 record and a runner-up finish in the Florida Class 7A state tournament while averaging 12.8 points, 9.2 boards, 2.8 blocks and 1.9 assists per game for Winter Haven.

James said he hopes to bring a lot of versatility to the court whenever he’s in the game.

“I think I’m definitely an all-around player, a two-way player, offensive and defensive,” he said. “Being able to score and defend as well as each and every player on the court is what I’m looking to do.”

James and the rest of the Bulldogs do not have long to wait.

Following an exhibition game on Monday, Oct. 30 at Stegeman Coliseum against Eastern Kentucky, Georgia opens the season in Las Vegas on Nov. 6 against Oregon.

The home opener is set for Nov. 10 against Wake Forest.

“We’re super-excited for Game 1. Our opener is in Vegas, so that’s exciting,” James said. “As usual, the first practice there was definitely an uptick in the intensity of practices. Players are locking in more as we’re getting to the season for sure.”

NOTE: UGASports will be in Birmingham on Wednesday for SEC Media Days. Stay tune for complete coverage of the event.