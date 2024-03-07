Just stay ready.

That was the advice Georgia basketball coach Mike White offered to freshman Dylan James, whose play Tuesday night highlighted the Bulldogs’ 69-66 win over Ole Miss.

“Coach tells me all the time to stay ready, just stay locked in and that’s what I’ve tried to do,” said James, who over the past nine games has finally earned the opportunity for more playing time.

If his effort against the Rebels is an indication, that’s just the beginning.

The 6-foot-9 James flashed in a way White hoped he would, playing a career-high 26 minutes, with 10 points, falling one rebound short of a double-double and providing a needed boost of energy for a Bulldog team that’s struggled for most of the season in SEC play.

“It was nice just to have a guy who was playing above the rim, blocking shots, altering shots, getting extra possessions, finishing with dunks … he fit in,” White said. “He looked like a potential good SEC player which is the guy that we recruited. It’s just nice to see. That’s one of the more rewarding things in coaching, to see guys develop right before your eyes, you know?”

It appears that’s exactly what James is beginning to do.

The native of Winter Haven, Florida was the 83rd-ranked overall player per Rivals, but like some freshmen, it took a while to finally begin seeing consistent playing time.