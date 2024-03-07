Dylan James' late-season surge
Just stay ready.
That was the advice Georgia basketball coach Mike White offered to freshman Dylan James, whose play Tuesday night highlighted the Bulldogs’ 69-66 win over Ole Miss.
“Coach tells me all the time to stay ready, just stay locked in and that’s what I’ve tried to do,” said James, who over the past nine games has finally earned the opportunity for more playing time.
If his effort against the Rebels is an indication, that’s just the beginning.
The 6-foot-9 James flashed in a way White hoped he would, playing a career-high 26 minutes, with 10 points, falling one rebound short of a double-double and providing a needed boost of energy for a Bulldog team that’s struggled for most of the season in SEC play.
“It was nice just to have a guy who was playing above the rim, blocking shots, altering shots, getting extra possessions, finishing with dunks … he fit in,” White said. “He looked like a potential good SEC player which is the guy that we recruited. It’s just nice to see. That’s one of the more rewarding things in coaching, to see guys develop right before your eyes, you know?”
It appears that’s exactly what James is beginning to do.
The native of Winter Haven, Florida was the 83rd-ranked overall player per Rivals, but like some freshmen, it took a while to finally begin seeing consistent playing time.
Once conference play began, James’ position was strictly on the bench before finally seeing three minutes against Alabama.
After not playing the following contest against South Carolina, James began showing enough in practice that White rewarded him with more time on the court before his breakout against the Rebels.
“He came to Georgia as a high-basketball IQ, skilled step-out shooting post player, and he's developed his toughness, his motor. He's playing more athletically,” White said. “He's learned how to play harder, you know? He's adjusted to this level. He's taken a little time as it does for any freshman, especially in this league, and he's playing his best basketball at the end of his freshman year.”
Along with center Russel Tchewa, James was a big reason the Bulldogs finally had success in the paint, playing above the rim for rebounds. All four of his field goals came on dunks, along with one block and one assist.
“It was huge. He gave that spark that we’ve been lacking a little bit coming down the stretch. He came in and challenged some shots at the rim, something that makes us even more versatile, and he’s at the four-position doing it,” senior guard Noah Thomasson said. “We’re going to need that again. We’ve got a huge game Saturday at Auburn, a really good team in a hostile environment, and we’re going to need him to do it again.”
It sounds like he’ll have that chance.
“I was doing some treadmill work at the office about two hours before the game, and when I walk in there, he’s shooting, on his own,” White said. “Like Jabri (Abdur-Rahim), he’s always in the gym, and in time, he’s going to be a guy who is able to stretch it with his stroke, among the other things he did tonight. He’s a talented guy.”
James said he’s had no complaints.
“It’s been a great freshman season. It’s been a great opportunity, that’s how I look at it. I never looked at it like I’m not playing or whatever,” James said. “Like I said, I always looked at it like I’m getting a great opportunity, and once I did, I’ve tried to take advantage of it.”