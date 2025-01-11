Dwight Phillips Jr. reflects on his freshman season

Dwight Phillips Jr. wasn’t sure what his freshman year at Georgia would hold.

It held some lessons. Like just how tough playing in the SEC can be.

“I would say it was being more physical,” said Phillips, nicknamed ‘Peanut’ by teammates. “In high school, I really wasn't physical like that. I feel like being around these guys has gotten me a little bit more physical.”

Phillips’ athleticism and speed have the attention of head coach Kirby Smart.

“He can do some more things. He's a bright kid. He’s really smart. He's 193 pounds or something. He's a kid that's getting better every day, and he's growing a lot,” Smart said earlier this year. “He wasn't here in the spring, so he didn't get to go through spring, and he hasn't played in an offense quite this style. He's growing. What's crazy is you tell him something once, and he remembers it, and he does a good job with learning.”

Phillips was rewarded for his efforts during Georgia’s 34-20 win over Florida.

In the game, Phillips scored on a 1-yard for the first of what he hopes are many touchdowns before his career is complete.

"I mean that's a dream when you're a kid. Getting out on the field and getting that first TD against a huge rival like that. It was surreal. It felt kind of fake,” Phillips said of the score and subsequent shower of attention by teammates.

“They mean everything. I love my teammates,” Phillips said. “They've been very supportive since I've been here. I love them.”

They haven’t been the only ones.

Parents Dwight Sr. and Valerie Phillips continue to have an impact as well.

Dwight Sr. was a two-time Olympian, winning the long jump for the USA at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

“They just always believed in me no matter what,” Phillips Jr. said. “When I told them I wanted to play football, they just let me do what I wanted to do. They're really supportive too.”

He hopes to give them more to be proud of next fall.

Even with a full contingent of running backs returning, Phillips Jr. hopes to earn even more playing time soon.

“Every time I get an opportunity it's proving myself that I can make plays out on the field,” Phillips said. “I’ll do whatever I can.”