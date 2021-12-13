Drew Bobo flips to Georgia from Auburn

Offensive tackle Drew Bobo has flipped his commitment from the Auburn Tigers to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman grew up a Bulldog as he is the son of former Georgia offensive coordinator, Mike Bobo.

Drew was slated to play for this father at Auburn but the elder Bobo is no longer the offensive coordinator for the Tigers.

"When that happened, I talked to my dad and decided that Auburn wasn't going to be the best fit for me anymore, and I was going to look at my other options," Bobo told UGASports. "I still had the opportunity to go to Georgia. After going there this Sunday I thought it was the best fit for me.

Drew had been committed to Auburn since October 10. He had 10 other offers from a number of top programs. His visit to Athens on Sunday sealed the deal.

"I really just hung out with the coaches," Bobo said. "I already had a relationship with Coach Luke (offensive line coach Matt Luke). The Sunday before that he had come to visit me. I had spoken to Coach (Kirby) Smart for a little bit to solidify my decision."

Bobo spent some time this summer working with Luke who sees Bobo as a center at Georgia.

"I really like Coach Luke. I got to visit Georgia and also go to a camp there. So I was up there twice this summer and got to be coached by Coach Luke a little bit, and also just be around him. He's a really good coach and a laid-back guy. I enjoyed it. Looking forward to getting back over there."

Bobo will sign on Wednesday with the Bulldogs but is not an early enrollee. He plans to take an official visit some time in February.