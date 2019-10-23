When it comes to looking the part, the football field isn’t the only place running back Brian Herrien said he and his teammates try to be at their best.

Looking good off it is also a goal.

Especially, as far as Dawg Walk is concerned.

Assuming you’ve reviewed the photo galleries here on UGASports, then you already know the Bulldogs have some pretty snappy dressers.

“Sometimes you’ll even have two suits, one to walk over to the George Center hotel and another suit to wear to Dawg Walk,” Herrien said. “You catch everybody off guard when you do that.”

Head coach Kirby Smart says it pays to try and impress, although he’s not about the notion that his players like to see who can outdo the other as far as their garb is concerned.

“Nah, I don’t think they try to out-do each other. I just think it’s important because it creates a tone and a demeanor that this is different. I dress like I do every day, then I’m just going to practice. We don’t require them to do that, but we want them to dress appropriately,” Smart said. “I think professionally it would have helped me if I had done that more often getting out of college. You want to be able to present yourself to an employer one day the right way, and I think it’s important to parents in recruiting that their kids are going to learn how to present themselves to an employer and do it the right way. That’s why we do it.”

Tight end Eli Wolf said he’s been impressed.

“There’s a lot of guys who dress pretty sharp,” Wolf said. “Swift’s always got something good going on; really, all the running backs have something pretty sharp going on. The tight end room, we don’t really care how we look, but that’s how we roll.”

That’s not true for the players on the offensive line.

“Andrew Thomas brings it a lot,” Wolf said. “They’re doing well and taking the business approach pretty serious.”

Smart says he doesn’t really get caught up in who is flashier dressers area, although there’s a couple whose shoe game stands out above the rest. “I’ll be honest with you, I try not to pay attention to it,” Smart said. “I know they’ve got some mean show game, they all love the shoe game, they don’t want to wear dress shoes, they want to wear comfortable shoes. So Swift and Mark Webb, the Philly guys, always have some loud shoes.”

Herrien agreed.

“The shoes are the most important thing,” he said. “You’ve got to have a good pair of shoes on. The suit is the suit. You might add in some jewelry or something, but if you’ve got on a suit, you don’t want to wear dress shoes every time so you’ll put on some different shoes to spice it up sometimes.”

Linebacker Tae Crowder didn’t flinch when asked to list his best-dressed Dawg.

“Of course, I’d like to go with myself,” Crowder said. “But no, there’s a lot of guys who come out and throw on different things. I just want to try and look professional.”