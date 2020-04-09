Draft Prediction: D'Andre Swift
No matter where you look this time of year, you'll invariably find articles or opinions on the NFL Draft and the various eligible players. You could also get lost in mock draft after mock draft when trying to make sense of it all.
Over the next few weeks, we are going to examine the nine position players from Georgia (sorry Rodrigo) who attended the combine. You've likely seen their combine results and know their strengths and weaknesses, so we're going to take a look at each player from a different perspective. Patrick Garbin will compile the various mock drafts, I'll gather their pertinent PFF data and, former Georgia All-American David Pollack and I will give our thoughts and opinions on each.
What do the Mock Drafts say? - (compiled by Patrick Garbin)
|Mock Draft
|Round
|Overall Selection
|Team
|
Walter Football
|
1st
|
26th
|
Miami Dolphins
|
CBS Sports
|
1st
|
26th
|
Miami Dolphins
|
Draft Tek
|
1st
|
30th
|
Miami Dolphins
|
NBC Sports
|
1st
|
32nd
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
Draft Wire
|
2nd
|
39th
|
Miami Dolphins
|
Draft Site
|
2nd
|
45th
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Considering the six mock drafts, Swift's selection ranges from as high as 26th overall to as low as 45th, with the average at No. 33. Notably, four of the six mocks have the recently departed Georgia running back being chosen by the Miami Dolphins, yet at three different spots: 26th, 30th, and 39th.
If Swift is chosen 35th or higher, he'll be the fifth Bulldog running back since 2009 to be taken as a top-35 draft pick. Currently, Georgia's total of four top-35 running backs from 2009-2019 is more than any other school, ahead of Alabama's three (Ohio State is the only school with two; 11 schools with one).
What does PFF say?
Big Board Rank = No. 67
Positional Rank = No. 1 RB
Career overall grade = 89.4
Swift is currently our top-ranked running back. While you might disagree with him being the 67th best prospect, that is mainly due to the general value of running backs in the NFL. Our data scientists at PFF have even argued that taking a running back before the fourth round is value lost. However, in addition to his ability as a runner, Swift's skills as a receiver are what push him to the top. In his career, Swift has caught 75 of 81 catchable targets for 667 yards and a 114.9 passer rating when targeted. In addition, he only had three drops. The only concerning data is the amount of missed tackles he forced (40), with him being 55th-best in the FBS a season ago, and well behind other backs in the draft class Jonathan Taylor (87) and J.K. Dobbins (73)
What does Pollack say?
Scheme fit will obviously be a huge factor in his success, but I see him being very similar to Josh Jacobs out of Alabama a year ago. If the touches are there, he could have similar production in year one." - David Pollack
Final thoughts and projection
Georgia fans have seen everything from Swift over the past three seasons. The spin, leap, receiving skills and, of course, the best 'dead leg' cutting ability in college football. While I don't foresee him, or any running back for that matter, going in the first round. The Dolphins have more picks (14) than any other team, including five of the first 56. If they don't spend some of those picks in a trade to move up and pick Tua Tagovailoa, then they are the definite team to watch for Swift.
In the end, Swift compares favorably to former Panther and Steeler DeAngelo Williams, with his body type and ability as a receiver keeping him in the NFL for an extended period of time.
Final projection = early to middle of second round