No matter where you look this time of year, you'll invariably find articles or opinions on the NFL Draft and the various eligible players. You could also get lost in mock draft after mock draft when trying to make sense of it all. Over the next few weeks, we are going to examine the nine position players from Georgia (sorry Rodrigo) who attended the combine. You've likely seen their combine results and know their strengths and weaknesses, so we're going to take a look at each player from a different perspective. Patrick Garbin will compile the various mock drafts, I'll gather their pertinent PFF data and, former Georgia All-American David Pollack and I will give our thoughts and opinions on each.

What do the Mock Drafts say? - (compiled by Patrick Garbin)

NFL Mock Draft projections for D'Andre Swift (as of April 7) Mock Draft Round Overall Selection Team Walter Football 1st 26th Miami Dolphins CBS Sports 1st 26th Miami Dolphins Draft Tek 1st 30th Miami Dolphins NBC Sports 1st 32nd Kansas City Chiefs Draft Wire 2nd 39th Miami Dolphins Draft Site 2nd 45th Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Considering the six mock drafts, Swift's selection ranges from as high as 26th overall to as low as 45th, with the average at No. 33. Notably, four of the six mocks have the recently departed Georgia running back being chosen by the Miami Dolphins, yet at three different spots: 26th, 30th, and 39th. If Swift is chosen 35th or higher, he'll be the fifth Bulldog running back since 2009 to be taken as a top-35 draft pick. Currently, Georgia's total of four top-35 running backs from 2009-2019 is more than any other school, ahead of Alabama's three (Ohio State is the only school with two; 11 schools with one).

What does PFF say?

Big Board Rank = No. 67 Positional Rank = No. 1 RB Career overall grade = 89.4 Swift is currently our top-ranked running back. While you might disagree with him being the 67th best prospect, that is mainly due to the general value of running backs in the NFL. Our data scientists at PFF have even argued that taking a running back before the fourth round is value lost. However, in addition to his ability as a runner, Swift's skills as a receiver are what push him to the top. In his career, Swift has caught 75 of 81 catchable targets for 667 yards and a 114.9 passer rating when targeted. In addition, he only had three drops. The only concerning data is the amount of missed tackles he forced (40), with him being 55th-best in the FBS a season ago, and well behind other backs in the draft class Jonathan Taylor (87) and J.K. Dobbins (73)

What does Pollack say?

Scheme fit will obviously be a huge factor in his success, but I see him being very similar to Josh Jacobs out of Alabama a year ago. If the touches are there, he could have similar production in year one." - David Pollack



Final thoughts and projection