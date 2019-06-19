Down to two options, UGA making Louisiana speedster Corey Wren a priority
For three-star athlete Corey Wren, it seems a decision may be coming into focus as the Louisiana-based speedster is down to two options.That'd be Georgia and Arizona State."Well, I really enjoyed b...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news