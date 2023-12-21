New cornerbacks coach Donte Williams will earn an annual salary of $825,000, according to an open records request provided by Georgia.

No other details were revealed.

Williams just wrapped up his fourth season with the Trojans, including the last two as USC’s defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator.

He also served as the Trojans’ interim head coach in 2021, prior to the hiring of Lincoln Riley.

The 40-year-old California native has also served at Oregon, Nebraska, Arizona, San Jose State, and Washington.