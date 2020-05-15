Jim Donnan and Dayne Young discuss the logistics of scheduling and how scheduling philosophy is changing. Donnan shares a great story about Vince Dooley and scheduling a game versus Clemson.

This week's football scheme topic is: how do coaches train wide receivers to gain more separation? Donnan goes through multiple techniques and drills that can help receivers in route running.

The show wraps with shout outs to Richard Seymour, Shedrick Wynn, Russ Tanner, Andrew Thomas, and more.