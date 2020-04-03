Donnan & Dayne podcast
Former Georgia head coach Jim Donnan joins Dayne Young for their new weekly podcast. On this episode, the two chat about how former defensive lineman Josh Mallard is helping connect medical professionals with medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic, why quarterbacks clap their hands to snap the football, and Georgia's quarterback situation during this disrupted spring.
Jim Donnan would pick a most hated rival for that call.
"On the Gator"
