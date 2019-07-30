THE LATEST: Donnell Harris has had a busy couple of months. The past two months have seen the highly-touted defensive end decommitted from Miami, reclassify from the class of 2021 to the class of 2020, and transfer from Miami’s Booker T High Washington High School to Gulliver Preparatory Academy. Harris also recently released a top five consisting of LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M, Georgia and Alabama. Below, the busy prospect discusses his finalists.





IN HIS WORDS:





On Texas A&M:



“Coach [Terry] Price talked to me about what I’d be in that defense and that helped put them in the top five. I’d be a drop. So, basically, in second-and-long or third-and-long situations I’d be in there to rush the passer. That’ll get me one-on-ones with the tackle and even with the running back.”





On his A&M visit:

“I just got back yesterday. Overall, I had a great time at the pool party. A lot of the recruits were there. I liked the brotherhood the recruits explained. They take care of each other. The players are cool, too.”





On Georgia:

“They are telling me that they want me as an outsider linebacker. They said I’ll still be rushing the passer, but they want me mostly standing up.”





On if he likes the idea of playing linebacker:

“It really doesn't matter to me. I just want to get after the quarterback.”





On a possible future visit to Athens:

“I’ll be taking most of my officials during the season. That’ll be one of them.”





On visits he has set:

“Just A&M. I’m going to A&M ion Oct. 12, when they play Alabama. That’s an official.”





On LSU:

“With LSU, they just want me down there to talk to Coach [Ed] Orgeron and meet the coaching staff. They want to meet my parents and all that. They want to build that relationship with my family.”





On Alabama:

“I’ve only been there once and I really didn’t get to see the campus because it was a college tour with all my teammates. It was great, though. The weight room was nice and the nutrition center was nice.”





On Auburn:

“I didn’t really get to go around the campus there either because it was a team thing, but I liked it. I’ll be going back for an official to see more. I want to see how hard the players go at practice and all that.”





On which coaches he’s close with at Auburn:

“I’ve been talking to Coach [Larry] Porter. He’s been asking me about when I’m coming back and we’re setting that up. I’m excited to get there and see what they’re talking about.”



