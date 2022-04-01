Dominick Blaylock is back

"I’m feeling great so far, the knee’s feeling awesome," Blaylock said. "Just trying to do, I guess, the best part I can for my team and trying to get back to where I’ve been, where I used to be my freshman year."

This spring, Blaylock is back and as close to full speed as he's been since he burst onto the scene in his 2019 freshman campaign.

Blaylock tore his left ACL in the 2019 SEC Championship Game. The following August, he tore it again. He returned in a limited role last season as he continued to gain confidence in his injured knee.

For the first time in three years, Dominick Blaylock isn't spending his spring focused on rehab.

Blaylock looked primed for a huge career after a strong 2019 season. He posted 18 catches for 310 yards and five touchdowns.

But against LSU in the SEC title game, Blaylock's knee gave out. He spent most of 2020 rehabbing the injury.

That process went well. Blaylock felt everything progressed smoothly, and he still had confidence in his knee despite the injury.

But in fall practice leading up to the 2020 campaign, he tore the same ACL again. The confidence in the knee quickly faded.

"I guess after the second one happened, I guess mentally it started getting to me a little bit," Blaylock said. "It was just the course of trying to get back to trusting it and getting a lot of confidence in it."

The receiver tried to keep a positive attitude. He leaned on freshman roommate Brett Seither and former little league teammate Ryland Goede during the tough days as he worked his way back.

Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart said Blaylock is "wired in the right way" to come back from a pair of tough injuries.

"This kid came up tough," Smart said. "He's had two older brothers who have helped toughen him up. He didn't grow up soft, and he's not afraid of contact. He never complains. If anybody has something to complain about, it would be him. All he does is work."

Smart repeatedly mentioned confidence in the knee when he fielded questions about Blaylock last fall. He emphasized the fact that it's a long process that doesn't just happen overnight.

Blaylock continued to battle those demons on his own time. Some routes still scared him. Repeated reps in practice came as the only way to overcome that obstacle.

"I guess just keep cutting on it, and it kept growing and growing throughout each practice," Blaylock said. "It was a rough one, but right now it was a good journey. I feel great right now."

Last November, Blaylock returned to the field against Charleston Southern. Hearing his name after his first catch in that game nearly reduced him to tears.

Blaylock is in position to hear his name over the PA system more often this fall. The medical staff has told him his knee is much stronger than after the first tear. He's practicing fully with his teammates. Smart praised him for a diving catch he made during practice on March 31.

Instead of rehab and therapy, Blaylock is now focused on improving his route running and ball skills. He'll take that over the alternative every time.

"I'm excited to see where he goes, but more than anything, I'm excited to see him get out there and play," Smart said. "Our team takes on a lot of his resiliency DNA, and it's something we sell our players on."



