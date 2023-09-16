Georgia's offense had a distinct theme in Saturday's second half.

Trailing 14-3 at halftime against South Carolina, the Bulldogs needed an offensive spark. They turned to two of their best playmakers, Dominic Lovett and Brock Bowers, for that jolt of energy.

That proved to be just what the doctor ordered, as Georgia outscored South Carolina 21-0 in the second half en route to a 24-14 win.

In the final 30 minutes, Lovett recorded five catches for 37 yards. Bowers also had 37 yards on four catches. Nine of Georgia's 14 completions in the second half went to either Lovett or Bowers.

While those went down on the stat sheet as receptions, however, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart chalked them up as part of Georgia's run game.

"Those were catches that were runs. So actually the run game worked a little more," Smart said. "And then the run game you don't recognize worked well, too. Both of those worked. We take a lot of pride in that, because if we're going to struggle to run the ball or if we're going to struggle to have healthy backs, we have to create it other ways.”

Georgia wasted no time getting Lovett involved. The first two plays of the second half were quick throws of five and nine yards to Lovett. That helped kickstart a Georgia touchdown drive that made the score 14-10 South Carolina.

Lovett said the Bulldogs didn't necessarily plan to feed him early and often in the second half. That's just how the game worked out. But he did offer a glimpse into his mindset on those quick throws to the outside.

"Strike a match, get loose. That’s really all I think about," Lovett said. "You can’t do too much cutting. You’ve got to get what you can get."

On the next drive, facing a second-and-10, quarterback Carson Beck found Bowers for a gain of 12. Later in the drive, he hit Lovett on another quick pass for a gain of 14, setting up first and goal. Georgia scored a touchdown and took the lead for good on the next play.

Lovett added a crucial third down catch on Georgia's next possession, keeping the offense from going 3-and-out and allowing the Bulldogs to take some more time off the clock heading into the fourth quarter.

"He’s a playmaker," fellow receiver Dillon Bell said. "When the ball’s in his hands, we already know he’s going to catch the ball and make a play. As you can see on the third downs, I think it was like two third downs if I’m not mistaken, they called a slant or something like that and he took it for a first down. If we didn’t get it, the game could have went a whole different way. I really appreciate him for that."

Bowers added a pair of receptions in the fourth quarter, although one was essentially a run on a jet sweep. But despite being a gain of just five yards, center Sedrick Van Pran called it "probably the most ridiculous play I've ever seen in my life in person."

Bowers took the ball and got hit hard right at the line of scrimmage. Most players would have toppled immediately. But Bowers maintained his balance and surged ahead for a gain of five yards.

"Brock Bowers is not real," Bell said. "I’m like, how is he human? Literally he’s supposed to get stopped like negative, behind the line, then he’s dragging people. That’s Brock for you."

Georgia's offense still isn't quite hitting on all cylinders. Questions still remain for the Bulldogs heading into the UAB game next week and then the meat of the SEC schedule after that.

But the best teams have their playmakers step up and make plays when they're needed most. That's exactly what Bowers and Lovett did for the Bulldogs in their opening victory of the SEC campaign.