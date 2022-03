Wharton High School standout defensive back Dijon Johnson first became aware of the Georgia football coaching staff's interest in him as a prospect in January. Head coach Kirby Smart and co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann arrived at the high school in the northeastern part of Tampa, Florida via helicopter on January 20. After a brief meeting that consisted of Smart, Schumann, Johnson, and some of Johnson's high school coaches, Johnson had an offer from UGA. The relationship has been building ever since.