Details on Nyland Green's arrest emerge regarding BB gun

Georgia freshman Nyland Green was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with a trio of felonies and two misdemeanors.

According to the Athens Clarke County jail report, Green was booked on two felony counts of carrying a weapon in a school safety zone, plus one felony count on a second-degree criminal damage to property. Green was also charged with two misdemeanors of reckless conduct.

He remains in jail with a bond set at $7,000.

According to a report issued by UGA police, the arrest stemmed from an incident on Nov. 14 when police received a neighborhood complaint in reference to a male running and possibly “dry firing” a gun while pointing in the direction of another person near McWhorter Hall.

During the investigation, it was determined that Green was in possession of a black Beretta BB gun when the reporting party witnessed him running with the gun. Later, it was determined that Green also had a tan Colt M45A1 BB gun on school property in his dorm room.

The subsequent investigation revealed probable cause for one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct and two felony counts of possessing a weapon within a school safety zone.

After attempting to contact Green on Nov. 18, a subsequent report was filed for damages to an exterior window at Busbee Hall. The investigation into that report resulted in an additional reckless conduct and felony criminal damage charge.

Green has played in just three games for the Bulldogs this year.