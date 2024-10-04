Details of Kirby Smart's contract released

Details of the raise and contract extension signed by head football coach Kirby Smart were released to UGASports Friday afternoon via an open records request filed back in May.

According to the contract, Smart’s 10-year deal that will pay him $130 million through the end of 2033, will be fully guaranteed, even if he is fired without cause through the end of the 2028 season.

If Smart is terminated after Dec. 31, 2028, Smart would be owed 85 percent of any unpaid salary through 2033.

Smart’s deal includes a two-year contract extension that was announced by the school on May 2.

He’ll make $13 million per year, making him the highest-paid college coach.

Both Smart’s buyout and bonus structure were also announced.

Should Smart resign, his buyout would be:

• $5 million before between now and Dec. 31, 2026.

• $4 million before Dec 26-Dec. 31, 2029.

• $3 million before Dec. 31, 2030.

• $2 million before Dec. 31, 2031.

• $1 million before Dec. 31, 2032-Dec. 31, 2033.

A maximum performance bonus of $1,550,000 million was also announced.

They include:

• Playing in the SEC championship or winning the SEC Championship game, whichever is greater - $100,000 or $300,000.

• Participation in Birmingham or Independence Bowl -$50,000.

• Participation in a Six Pack Bowl Game (Taxslayer, Outback, Belk, Music City, Texas, or Liberty) - $75,000.

• Participation in the Citrus Bowl - $100,000.

• Participation in a CFP First Round Game - $250,000.

• Participation in a CFP Quarterfinal Game - $500,000.

• Participation in a CFP Semifinal Game - $750,000.

• Participation in a CFP Championship Game - $850,000.

• Winning the CFP Championship - $1,250,000 million.