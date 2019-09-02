News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-02 13:22:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Despite strong showing, Dawgs lack "havoc"

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
@PatrickGarbin
Team & Research Writer

PAT’s Weekly Stat (you likely won’t see anywhere else—and probably for good reason): “Havoc Rate”—it’s a priority preached by Kirby Smart and Georgia defenders beginning with spring practice and leading up to the season opener. Yet, when it came to their havoc rate at Vanderbilt, the Bulldogs especially lacked it despite their strong defensive effort.

Granted, Georgia didn’t allow Vanderbilt to cross its goal line, while yielding just 225 total yards and a mere 3.6 yards per play. And, there’s even some debate on exactly how havoc rate is defined. As we understand—and how it is generally calculated—the rate is a defense’s number of tackles for loss, including sacks, added to its forced fumbles and passes defended (interceptions + passes broken up), divided by its opposition’s number of offensive plays.

Ge3jnjdz8zwqf1zfywv7
Seeking a havoc rate of 20 percent, Georgia fell well short at Vanderbilt with an 8.1.

Last season, Georgia’s havoc rate of 15.6 percent was rather substandard, ranking No. 73 in the 130-member FBS—and tied for a lowly tenth in the SEC. The Bulldogs, who want to attain a havoc rate of 20 percent, created only 8.1 percent of havoc on Saturday, to which only one game last season was actually worse for the Bulldogs:

2018 UGA's Game-by-Game Havoc Rate
Game Havoc Rate Result

Austin Peay

8.0%

Won, 45-0

South Carolina

22.1%

Won, 41-17

Mid. Tennessee

8.8%

Won, 49-7

Missouri

17.6%

Won, 43-29

Tennessee

21.7%

Won, 38-12

Vanderbilt

20.3%

Won, 41-13

LSU

9.9%

Lost, 16-36

Florida

13.8%

Won, 36-17

Kentucky

12.5%

Won, 34-17

Auburn

17.5%

Won, 27-10

UMass

13.0%

Won, 66-27

Georgia Tech

20.0%

Won, 45-21

Alabama

22.2%

Lost, 28-35

Texas

13.0%

Lost, 21-28

What’s more, of all 14 SEC teams’ havoc rates in week 1 (or “week 0” in Florida’s case), Georgia’s 8.1 rate was the lowest:

SEC's Havoc Rate (Game No. 1 of 2019)
SEC team Opponent Havoc Rate Result

1) Florida

Miami

33.3%

Won, 24-20

2) Arkansas

Portland State

27.9%

Won, 20-13

3) Texas A&M

Texas St.

26.2%

Won, 41-7

4) Kentucky

Toledo

21.9%

Won, 38-24

5) LSU

GA Southern

18.0%

Won, 55-3

6) Ole Miss

Memphis

15.9%

Lost, 10-15

7) South Carolina

North Carolina

15.8%

Lost, 20-24

8) Tennessee

Georgia State

12.99%

Lost, 30-38

9) Alabama

Duke

12.96%

Won, 42-3

10) Miss. State

Louisiana

11.8%

Won, 38-28

11) Vanderbilt

Georgia

11.1%

Lost, 6-30

12) Missouri

Wyoming

10.3%

Lost, 31-37

13) Auburn

Oregon

10.0%

Won, 27-21

14) Georgia

Vanderbilt

8.1%

Won, 30-6
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}