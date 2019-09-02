PAT’s Weekly Stat (you likely won’t see anywhere else—and probably for good reason): “Havoc Rate”—it’s a priority preached by Kirby Smart and Georgia defenders beginning with spring practice and leading up to the season opener. Yet, when it came to their havoc rate at Vanderbilt, the Bulldogs especially lacked it despite their strong defensive effort.

Granted, Georgia didn’t allow Vanderbilt to cross its goal line, while yielding just 225 total yards and a mere 3.6 yards per play. And, there’s even some debate on exactly how havoc rate is defined. As we understand—and how it is generally calculated—the rate is a defense’s number of tackles for loss, including sacks, added to its forced fumbles and passes defended (interceptions + passes broken up), divided by its opposition’s number of offensive plays.