Not many prospects have had the wave momentum in their recruitments as that of Demello Jones. A Class of 2024 do-everything playmaker from Swainsboro High School in Swainsboro, Georgia, Jones has received offers from Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, and South Carolina since November 18. Just over a month before that, Jones was offered by North Carolina.

It's safe to say that Jones's recruitment is blowing up. When you take a minute to watch his film, you can see why. Jones was relatively unknown and was unranked coming into November. That won't be the case long.