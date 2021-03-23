As much as Trey Hill accomplished on the field during his three-year career with Georgia, it is what he achieved off it that perhaps deserves an even bigger ovation.

Hill earned his degree in Sports Management.

“It was a big deal. My mom wanted me to get my degree, so I kept down each and every day and just kept working in the classroom,” said Hill. “That was a big deal to me, my parents, so I did it for them.”

Color head coach Kirby Smart impressed.

Speaking from last week’s Pro Day activities, Smart said he could not be prouder of the former Houston County standout who started at center for the Bulldogs in each of the past two years.

“It’s so rare to graduate within three years and have the ability to come out early,” Smart said.

Hill explained that any success he ultimately achieves in the NFL will all be due to the support of those closest to him.

“My parents and family deserve all the praise for this,” Hill said. “They’re the ones who have helped me get to this point and I want to do it for them.”

During his Zoom session following last Wednesday’s workout, Hill was asked if there was anyone, he liked to pattern his game after. There were two.

“I watch several guys, but I’m me; I’m Trey,” Hill said. “But I watch people like the Pouncey twins (Maurkice and Mike).”

Ironically, there’s a possible connection between Hill and one of the recently retired duo to perhaps keep an eye on.

Maurkice Pouncey’s former team, Pittsburgh, is now looking for a new center. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was in Athens and received an up-close and personal look.

Hill said Pittsburgh has been in contact.

“I’ve talked to Pittsburgh a few times,” said Hill, who believes he will be able to hit the ground running the day he sets foot in the NFL.

“I think I’m good. If I play guard or center, I think I come in as a Day 1, ready to go type guy,” Hill said. “I’ll be the guy you can call on, that you can go to and I’ll know everything that is going on, on the field.”

Hill certainly has experience at both.

As a freshman, Hill started the last four games at right guard for the Bulldogs before taking over at center,

“Playing both guard and center has taught me how to call the fronts, and give the players the information to do their job,” he said. “I feel I did a great job of doing that at Georgia and the league will be no different.”

However, Hill also knows there is certainly plenty he still needs to learn.

“Just the whole thing. I need to get better in the film room, work on my steps, get to know where D-linemen line up at; their hand placement, their movement,” Hill said. “It’s the little things that can put you over the top, put you over the edge in this football world.”