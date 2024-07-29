Georgia has added a big man from overseas.

Three-star defensive end JJ Hanne has committed to Georgia. He chose the Bulldogs over offers from Alabama, Nebraska, Texas, Texas A&M, and others.

Hanne grew up in Germany and moved to the United States in 2022. Last year marked his first season playing high school football.

Hanne earned his Georgia offer after camping in Athens on May 30.

"It's amazing, especially looking back at my journey," Hanne told UGASports. "It's a true blessing to receive an offer from Georgia, and I'm so grateful and happy about that. It shows that if you work and believe, anything can happen."

Georgia once again hosted Hanne during the final weekend of July. His two visits to campus have already given him a good idea of his future home.

"I think (Georgia) is amazing," Hanne said. "They are the best of the best. They are developing their guys and holding them to a high standard, and the work comes first in that program. If you're a Dawg that wants to work, they will notice you."

Defensive line coach Tray Scott sees Hanne as a "big end" in Georgia's defense. He joins defensive linemen Christian Garrett and Stephon Shivers and edge players Isaiah Gibson and Darren Ikinnagbon in Georgia's 2025 class.