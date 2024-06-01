JJ Hanne's football journey is really just getting started.

The three-star 2025 defensive lineman grew up in Germany. He arrived in America in 2022 and played his first year of varsity football in California last fall.

Still, Hanne's talent is clear. Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott thought so, extending an offer to Hanne after a strong camp performance in Athens.

"It's amazing, especially looking back at my journey," Hanne said. "It's a true blessing to receive an offer from Georgia, and I'm so grateful and happy about that. It shows that if you work and believe, anything can happen."