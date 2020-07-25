Defensive line outlook
After examining Georgia’s secondary in our pre-camp position breakdown, it’s time to focus on the defensive line and some of the position battles that will be taking place there.
Head coach Kirby Smart subscribes to the theory that one can never have enough good defensive linemen. The Bulldogs have done a decent job accruing talent over the past few years, although a few questions remain.
One item of note: Georgia defensive coaches do not necessarily pigeon-hole their players into one set spot; keep that in mind when perusing our breakdown below. In some instances, for example, players listed at defensive tackle could potentially be utilized at what traditionally is considered the nose.
Nose tackle
Returning players (projected starter in bold)
Jordan Davis
Tymon Mitchell
Newcomer
Nazir Stackhouse
Job up for grabs
Make no mistake. Jordan Davis is The Man when it comes to playing nose. The question is, who in the rotation will be the second man up?
Redshirt freshman Tymon Mitchell figures to be one of the individuals who can expect to receive a look, but don’t be surprised if others not mentioned, such as Julian Rochester and Devonte Wyatt, also receive an occasional opportunity.
Of the freshmen, Nazir Stackhouse should get a look-see as well.
Mr. Intrigue
We didn’t include Netori Johnson in this breakdown (Georgia still has him listed as an offensive lineman on is preseason roster). It will be interesting to see if coaches still give him some defensive reps. Johnson actually held his own last year, when given the opportunity.
The spotlight is on . . .
Junior Jordan Davis. He has progressed during each of his first two seasons with the Bulldogs to become one of the more notable nose tackles in the SEC. The North Carolinian has learned how to keep his weight in check to become the lynch-pin in Georgia’s defensive line.
Defensive end
Returning player (projected starter in bold)
Malik Herring
Travon Walker
Tramel Walthour
Job up for grabs
The challenge facing defensive line coach Tray Scott is actually a good problem to have.
Malik Herring and Travon Walker each bring a lot to the table as far as defensive end is concerned; finding ways to get both on the field as much as possible would seem to be Scott’s biggest concern.
Herring may be one of the more underrated performers in the SEC, while Walker is one of its up-and-coming young stars.
Mr. Intrigue
How good can Travon Walker be? Walker is one of the most athletic big men you’ll find, considering his ability to cover kicks. How many 290-pound players do you see doing that? That’s just one example of Walker's versatility. When Smart talks about wanting to see more havoc from his defensive line, Walker is the one we’d put our money on to deliver.
The spotlight is on . . .
Malik Herring: It seems like the former Mary Persons standout has been performing in the shadows ever since he arrived at Georgia. If you look closely, he probably deserves more credit than he's received. Although Herring was credited with just half a sack, his 18 quarterback pressures were third-most on the team—tops among all Georgia's defensive linemen.
Defensive tackle
Returning player (projected starter in bold)
Devonte Wyatt
Julian Rochester
Zion Logue
Bill Norton
Newcomers
Jalen Carter
Warren Brinson
Cameron Kinnie
Job up for grabs
With charges dropped following his misdemeanor arrest earlier this year, Devonte Wyatt is expected to resume his role as the key man at defensive tackle. He’ll have plenty of help from the likes of Julian Rochester and a host of others, with freshman Jalen Carter apparently already making an early impression.
Mr. Intrigue
What can the Bulldogs expect from Rochester? By his own admission, Rochester hasn’t been as consistent as he would have liked over the course of his career. Nevertheless, his experience and ability to play tackle and nose will certainly come in handy, adding to the many rotation options Scott will have at his disposal.
The spotlight is on . . .
Freshman Jalen Carter. Carter was already the most anticipated defensive line signing and if the buzz we’ve heard since his arrival in June is true, he’s already making an impression. With the depth, Carter won’t have to step right in, but as we saw last year with Travon Walker, Georgia isn’t afraid to play true freshmen who prove they’re ready for the show. We believe Carter fits that category.