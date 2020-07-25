After examining Georgia’s secondary in our pre-camp position breakdown, it’s time to focus on the defensive line and some of the position battles that will be taking place there. Head coach Kirby Smart subscribes to the theory that one can never have enough good defensive linemen. The Bulldogs have done a decent job accruing talent over the past few years, although a few questions remain. One item of note: Georgia defensive coaches do not necessarily pigeon-hole their players into one set spot; keep that in mind when perusing our breakdown below. In some instances, for example, players listed at defensive tackle could potentially be utilized at what traditionally is considered the nose.



Jordan Davis is the lynchpin of Georgia's defensive line. (Radi Nabulsi)

Nose tackle

Returning players (projected starter in bold) Jordan Davis Tymon Mitchell Newcomer Nazir Stackhouse Job up for grabs Make no mistake. Jordan Davis is The Man when it comes to playing nose. The question is, who in the rotation will be the second man up? Redshirt freshman Tymon Mitchell figures to be one of the individuals who can expect to receive a look, but don’t be surprised if others not mentioned, such as Julian Rochester and Devonte Wyatt, also receive an occasional opportunity. Of the freshmen, Nazir Stackhouse should get a look-see as well. Mr. Intrigue We didn’t include Netori Johnson in this breakdown (Georgia still has him listed as an offensive lineman on is preseason roster). It will be interesting to see if coaches still give him some defensive reps. Johnson actually held his own last year, when given the opportunity. The spotlight is on . . . Junior Jordan Davis. He has progressed during each of his first two seasons with the Bulldogs to become one of the more notable nose tackles in the SEC. The North Carolinian has learned how to keep his weight in check to become the lynch-pin in Georgia’s defensive line.

Defensive end

Returning player (projected starter in bold) Malik Herring Travon Walker Tramel Walthour Job up for grabs The challenge facing defensive line coach Tray Scott is actually a good problem to have. Malik Herring and Travon Walker each bring a lot to the table as far as defensive end is concerned; finding ways to get both on the field as much as possible would seem to be Scott’s biggest concern. Herring may be one of the more underrated performers in the SEC, while Walker is one of its up-and-coming young stars. Mr. Intrigue How good can Travon Walker be? Walker is one of the most athletic big men you’ll find, considering his ability to cover kicks. How many 290-pound players do you see doing that? That’s just one example of Walker's versatility. When Smart talks about wanting to see more havoc from his defensive line, Walker is the one we’d put our money on to deliver. The spotlight is on . . . Malik Herring: It seems like the former Mary Persons standout has been performing in the shadows ever since he arrived at Georgia. If you look closely, he probably deserves more credit than he's received. Although Herring was credited with just half a sack, his 18 quarterback pressures were third-most on the team—tops among all Georgia's defensive linemen.



Defensive tackle