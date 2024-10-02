The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is once again heating up off the field.

Auburn is once again recruiting at a high level under Hugh Freeze. The Tigers currently sit at No. 4 in the 2025 Rivals team rankings.

Georgia, meanwhile, continues its strong recruiting under Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs are sixth in the 2025 rankings with several high-profile targets still on the board.

That is leading to more and more head-to-head battles between the Bulldogs and Tigers.