Deep South's Oldest Rivalry heating up on the recruiting trail
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is once again heating up off the field.
Auburn is once again recruiting at a high level under Hugh Freeze. The Tigers currently sit at No. 4 in the 2025 Rivals team rankings.
Georgia, meanwhile, continues its strong recruiting under Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs are sixth in the 2025 rankings with several high-profile targets still on the board.
That is leading to more and more head-to-head battles between the Bulldogs and Tigers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news