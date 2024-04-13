There's a little bit of everything in Georgia's receiver room.

There are big guys, small guys, shifty guys, jump-ball threats, and all-around players. The variety was on full display during Saturday's G-Day scrimmage in Sanford Stadium.

"What you look for in a receiver, we have that at every position," receiver Dillon Bell said. "I feel like we lack nothing in the receiver room. We have guys that can do everything. We’ve got speedsters like Arian Smith, deep ball threat. We’ve got people like Colbie, fade-ball threat as you can see, big strong hands. We’ve got literally everybody can do anything."

As you might expect, the returning stars showed their skills.

Dominic Lovett led all receivers with seven receptions and 104 yards. He also had a tremendous, tumbling touchdown catch in the closing seconds that tied the game at 20.

"That was just by the grace of God," Lovett said. "I just held on. Great ball, I just caught it."

Bell chipped in two receptions for 22 yards, as well as a near-touchdown grab in the opening quarter. RaRa Thomas added four receptions for 58 yards. After a strong showing in the Orange Bowl, Anthony Evans had 75 yards on three receptions, including a 54-yarder.

"He’s from Texas," said Bell, a fellow Texan. "We actually worked with each other during our spring break, getting work in. It’s no shocker for me or nobody here. We’ve been doing it all spring. I’m glad everybody in the stadium got to see what he can do."

But the newcomers showed out as well.

Michael Jackson III led the black team with five receptions for 42 yards. Big-bodied Miami transfer Colbie Young made two contested catches to convert third downs and hauled in a third grab on a fade route that produced a touchdown. Lovett referred to Young as "Megatron," a reference to NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson.

"What impresses me about him is he’s showing up on special teams," head coach Kirby Smart said. "I’m like, when you show up on special teams and you show a commitment to blocking and holding people up, he’s been a really good special teams player. We sold him that if you came here, you had to buy into those values. It’s made him tougher, more physical. He’s a big body, he’s a tough matchup for all teams. I’m pleased with where he is."

The day concluded with fourth-quarter catches from freshmen Nitro Tuggle and Sacovie White, including a 26-yard touchdown reception from White.

Throughout the scrimmage, the Bulldog receiver room showed off their various skillsets. Young boxed out defenders. Bell made a contested catch. Evans caught a deep ball and made plays in the middle of the field. Lovett carved up the defense all over the place.

As Georgia looks toward this fall, there's plenty of reason to be excited about the group that Smart referred to as the "bullies" of the team.

"We just keep growing," Lovett said. "There’s no limitations to what we can do, I feel like."