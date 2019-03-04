Deandre Baker said he made a decision with his family weeks ahead of time not to play in the Sugar Bowl versus Texas.

“My heart wanted to play but I had to make a business decision,” Baker said. “It was hard just to watch my team. They wanted me out there with them, but they understood I had bigger things. Just knowing I wouldn’t be able to be out there with them was hurting me.”

Potential injuries avoided, Baker then went on to prepare for the NFL Draft. Despite missing the bowl game, Baker said his body of work on film would show the NFL scouts all they needed to know about his capabilities and production.

“The film speaks for itself,” Baker said.

Interestingly enough, Baker counts one of Georgia’s biggest losses this year as the game NFL scouts should watch.

“You could watch the LSU game,” Baker said. “It was one of my best games this year. We was down pretty much the whole game, but I kept fighting. I showed my will to keep working, never giving up, my ball skills.”

Baker could have left early last year, but he felt that since 2017 was his first year as a starter, he needed to come back in 2018 and prove himself.

“I never second-guessed staying,” Baker said. “I learned a lot last season. There were a lot of areas I improved in. It helped me overall.”

Baker spent most of the season in man coverage, about 85% by his reckoning.

That included his highly anticipated match-up with South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel.

“I had a good game,” Baker said. “Other than me dropping the ball on the one-yard line….There were just a few extra runs after practice. Well, a lot of extra runs after practice.”