So far, so good.

Those were the words of head coach Kirby Smart following Saturday's scrimmage when asked about the overall health of his team with the season-opener at Vanderbilt now less than two weeks away.

"We're doing good, we've got some guys beat up. We had a couple of guys who couldn't go today that haven't been able to practice some but, knock on wood, no major, major injuries. They're going to have tomorrow off," Smart said. "Monday is going to be a light, light walkthrough. This is kind of where we say, 'Okay, we've got to start getting them back.' We've got to get recovery. We've got to get fluids. So when you have 48 hours, you can almost recover to a full extent and we're hoping to get everybody's legs back. You could see it today."

Not that there aren't some players with a few bruises.

Freshman linebacker Nakobe Dean didn't take part in Saturday's scrimmage, due to being "banged up." Whatever the injury, it didn't seem to have Smart very alarmed.

"He wasn't able to scrimmage today, but he's going to be fine, we think," Smart said. "He got out there and moved around some, did some stuff."

With Dean sidelined Saturday, Monty Rice and Tae Crowder saw most of the reps with the first team, with Quay Walker and Channing Tindall serving as the two top backups.

A former high four-star performer, Dean’s career at Horn Lake High School in Mississippi saw him make 438 total tackles, including 61.5 or loss with 18 sacks and six interceptions.

Dean's not the only Bulldog enduring a few aches and pains.

Smart said he's still taking it a bit easy with defensive end David Marshall (Lisfranc) injury and defensive tackle Julian Rochester (knee), both of whom are coming off surgeries back before spring.

"Julian is coming off the ACL repair, and he's practiced every day. He does some periods with us, and he does other periods with a trainer, where he runs and gets his mileage up. Not as much contact stuff. He's doing a little bit of both," Smart said. "David does about 50 percent with us and 50 percent with a trainer. Julian and David are both older players, fourth-year players, who are not 100 percent. So we're trying to control their volume of reps, also giving the other guys reps. But they've practiced each day."

Also, as reported, running back D'Andre Swift, who missed two days of practice earlier this week, is fine, both physically and in what he provides both on and away from the field.

“D’Andre’s been good. D’Andre’s a leader in that group. He’s very bright. And I say Brian’s our most experienced (back) because Brian (Herrien) has been here longer, Brian doesn’t have as much volume of carries as D’Andre has," Smart said."But Brian has more practice experience, probably more reps, because you’ve gotta remember he went through a whole spring when D’Andre was still in high school. But D’Andre’s been good.”