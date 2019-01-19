Dawgs tab Charlton Warren as new secondary coach
After weeks of speculation and wondering, head coach Kirby Smart finally made it official Saturday afternoon, tabbing Charlton Warren as Georgia’s new secondary coach.
An Atlanta, Warren spent last season coaching cornerbacks at Florida after coaching Tennessee’s defensive backs and serving as the program’s special teams coordinator in 2017.
He’s also coached at North Carolina (2015-16), Nebraska (2014) after working with his alma mater at the Air Force Academy from 2005 to 2013.
“Charlton is from Atlanta and has a wide range of experience coaching defensive football at several universities and conferences around the country,” said UGA head coach Kirby Smart in a statement. “His entire coaching career has been on the defensive side of the ball and especially defensive backs. He has developed an outstanding record and reputation in the coaching profession and he’ll bring great knowledge and energy to our staff.”
#DawgNation welcome @CoachCwarren to the Family !!— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) January 19, 2019
Go Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/1P68p2grWS
As a coach, Warren has met with success wherever he’s been.
Under Warren, Florida’s secondary made huge improvements in 2018 compared to the prior season, including going from T-81stin the FBS for takeaways with 17 to T-11thwith 26 and shooting from T-125thin fumble recoveries with three to T-12thwith 12. The Gators’ pass efficiency defense (112.69 - 17th), scoring defense (20.0 - 20th) and sacks per game (2.85 - T-20th) also all improved with Warren’s help.
As a recruiter, Warren helped the Gators sign the likes of Jaydon Hill, Chester Kimbrough and Chris Steele. At Tennessee, Warren helped turn Tennessee’s passing defenses into one of the stingiest in the SEC during the 2017 season, allowing the second-fewest passing yards (1,950) and yards per game (161.7). The Volunteers pass efficiency defense (127.8) was good enough for seventh in the SEC. His success didn’t start there.
At North Carolina, the Tar Heels’ defensive allowed 14.5 fewer points from the previous year, the best improvement of any Power 5 program.
His 2015 Tar Heels only allowed 11 passing touchdowns, the fourth fewest in country. At Nebraska, the Cornhuskers ranked fifth nationally in pass efficiency defense and 32nd in passing yards allowed.