After weeks of speculation and wondering, head coach Kirby Smart finally made it official Saturday afternoon, tabbing Charlton Warren as Georgia’s new secondary coach.

An Atlanta, Warren spent last season coaching cornerbacks at Florida after coaching Tennessee’s defensive backs and serving as the program’s special teams coordinator in 2017.

He’s also coached at North Carolina (2015-16), Nebraska (2014) after working with his alma mater at the Air Force Academy from 2005 to 2013.

“Charlton is from Atlanta and has a wide range of experience coaching defensive football at several universities and conferences around the country,” said UGA head coach Kirby Smart in a statement. “His entire coaching career has been on the defensive side of the ball and especially defensive backs. He has developed an outstanding record and reputation in the coaching profession and he’ll bring great knowledge and energy to our staff.”