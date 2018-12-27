Dawgs say motivation no problem
NEW ORLEANS – The way Jake Fromm sees it, Georgia still has some proving to do when the Bulldogs take on Texas Tuesday night in the Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN).
He didn’t come right out and say it. But Fromm, like many of the Bulldogs, remains miffed that his team didn’t get a spot as one of the final four teams in the College Football Playoffs despite two losses. The second of these came in a close loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship, 35-28.
The CFP committee obviously felt otherwise. But Fromm said, after arriving at Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport, that the Bulldogs (11-2) intend to show they did indeed belong.
“This (the Sugar Bowl) means a lot,” Fromm said. “We’re going to come out and fight and hopefully win a big a football game. Hopefully we'll show we should have been in the final four.”
Defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter is ready to go.
“If you're in a lower tier bowl, that may be an issue. But this is the Sugar Bowl. I’ve never been in the Sugar Bowl, I’ve never been in New Orleans. So I’m excited,” Ledbetter said. “I’m glad to be here with an opportunity to play in a bowl like this. It’s special to Georgia. We want to finish the season the right way.”
Head coach Kirby Smart said he addressed the disappointment aspect that some were feeling after dropping the 35-28 decision to Alabama nearly a month ago in Atlanta.
“We understand we didn’t control the parts we had a chance to control, and we’ve moved on past it,” Smart said. “Certainly, when you think about the playoffs and the top four teams in the country, you want to be part of that. The players will tell you that. But we also understand the hurdles in front of us in Texas, a team with a lot of tradition that plays in a really good conference.
“We have a standard we play to, regardless of who we play. This is a really good opponent, and our players are excited for the opportunity.”
Fromm agrees.
“Obviously, the playoffs were the goal. But we’re excited to be here,” he said. “It’s the Sugar Bowl. Guys are pumped; guys are getting dialed in and getting ready for this football game.”
Smart announced Deandre Baker will not play in the game after all. Otherwise, every other player who went through bowl practice in Athens will take part in the game.
“We’ve got everybody who practiced in bowl practice here,” Smart said.
The way Fromm sees it, this is a business trip, despite whatever temptations the lure of Bourbon Street may have.
“I don’t think guys are too worried about that,” Fromm said. “We’re focused on the game. We’re focused on winning a football game and just playing the best we can.”
NOTE: Georgia will hold its first practice Friday afternoon at the Superdome, following a morning visit to a local children’s hospital.