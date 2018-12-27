NEW ORLEANS – The way Jake Fromm sees it, Georgia still has some proving to do when the Bulldogs take on Texas Tuesday night in the Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN).

He didn’t come right out and say it. But Fromm, like many of the Bulldogs, remains miffed that his team didn’t get a spot as one of the final four teams in the College Football Playoffs despite two losses. The second of these came in a close loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship, 35-28.

The CFP committee obviously felt otherwise. But Fromm said, after arriving at Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport, that the Bulldogs (11-2) intend to show they did indeed belong.

“This (the Sugar Bowl) means a lot,” Fromm said. “We’re going to come out and fight and hopefully win a big a football game. Hopefully we'll show we should have been in the final four.”

Defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter is ready to go.

“If you're in a lower tier bowl, that may be an issue. But this is the Sugar Bowl. I’ve never been in the Sugar Bowl, I’ve never been in New Orleans. So I’m excited,” Ledbetter said. “I’m glad to be here with an opportunity to play in a bowl like this. It’s special to Georgia. We want to finish the season the right way.”

Head coach Kirby Smart said he addressed the disappointment aspect that some were feeling after dropping the 35-28 decision to Alabama nearly a month ago in Atlanta.