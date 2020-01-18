STARKVILLE, Miss. - Momentum can be short-lived when it comes to basketball in the SEC.

After beating Tennessee earlier this week, Georgia learned that lesson the hard way as Mississippi State pasted the Bulldogs Saturday night, 91-59.

Georgia falls to 11-6 overall and 1-3 in conference play.

Anthony Edwards led the Bulldogs in scoring with 19. Rayshaun Hammonds and Toumani Camara were right behind him with both with 10. Edwards led the team in assists, as well as Hammonds grabbing the most boards both with four. Mississippi State would finish the night shooting 62% from the field.

"This comes down to a competitive thing," Head Coach Tom Crean said. "I've said this before, players play to play, tough people compete to win and win championships. Your toughness is measured, which we talk about all the time. All the time. Your toughness is measured in the things you have to do a lot. Which is rebounding, which is transitioning on defense, which is talking on defense. In our case it's switching a lot. We were extremely quiet and we're just going to have to continue to work it out."

Mississippi State started the game off hot, making six of their first eight shots, but Georgia would not stay quiet for long as after a couple of threes by Hammonds and a big and-one bucket from Camara gave Georgia their first lead of the game, 15-14 with 12 to play.

Camara started his night going four of six and 10 points in the first half, a career high of points in a half for the freshman from Brussels, Belgium. Georgia would then go on a run of their own, making five of seven to bring the lead within five. After an Edwards and-one, Mississippi State's lead was cut to seven with a minute to play.

In the closing seconds, Nick Weatherspoon beat the buzzer to send Mississippi State into the half with a 42-31 lead over Georgia. Mississippi State would go on the hold their lead throughout the second half earning them the victory.

Edwards, Hammonds and Camara all finished the game with double digit points. Edwards ends the night in double digits for the 14th time in his career, Hammonds the 12th time this season, 45th in his career and Camara for the second time in his career. The first coming against Georgia Southern earlier this season.

The Bulldogs will be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 21 with a road trip to Lexington, Ky. to take on Kentucky with television coverage provided by ESPN. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yiFqlnkN1IaSM_lkJFoatg2W3XtaS7a-/view?usp=drivesdk