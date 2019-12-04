Georgia’s final game before taking 10 days off for final exams proved to not be much of a test for the Bulldogs, who rolled by past visiting North Carolina Central Wednesday, 95-59.

Anthony Edwards and Rayshaun Hammonds were the two biggest offensive stars.

Edwards led the way with 21 points, followed by Hammonds with 19 and Tyree Crump chipping in with 16 and freshman Christian Brown with 11.

Jibri Blount scored 19 points to lead the Eagles, with C.J. Keyser the only other North Carolina Central player in double figures with 16.

The Bulldogs dominated the Eagles on the boards, 54-25.

Georgia (6-2) lead 50-35 at the half, with that man Edwards accounting for much of the damage with 19 points, including a trio of three-pointers.

Neither team got off to a particularly good start. The Eagles (2-6) led 9-8 early thanks largely to five turnovers by Georgia over the first 4:51.

But just like that, the Bulldogs found their groove, with Edwards accounting for seven points in a 13-0 run to put Georgia up 21-9.

The lead would only grow.

Georgia led by as many as 21 points before the Eagles of the MEAC Conference drew within 15 at the half, with Keyser and Blount leading the way with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Bulldogs will now 10 days off for final exams before their next game Dec. 14 at Arizona State. North Carolina-Central travels to Charleston Southern on Saturday.

NOTE: Before the game, Georgia announced that sophomore Amanze Ngumezi has been suspended indefinitely. The 6-foot-9 forward from Savannah was averaging 6.1 points and 2.1 rebounds had started all seven of Georgia’s previous games. “There was a combination of factors involved in this decision, all of which are associated with his lack of personal awareness and the attitude expected of a Georgia basketball player.” Team Jordan Harris is currently serving a nine-game suspension for an undisclosed violation of team rules. He can return Dec. 20 against SMU.