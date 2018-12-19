Georgia started off the morning with a welcome surprise, as the nation’s No. 2 overall dual threat quarterback Dwan Mathis announced he’d flipped his commitment to the Bulldogs from the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The ceremony and reveal was on Twitter.



Mathis, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound signal caller, hails from Oak Park High School in Oak Park, Michigan, and is the No. 102 overall prospect in the Class of 2019.

Rumors of Georgia’s involvement with the former Buckeye pledge began to swirl yesterday evening, with sources noting that Mathis was both looking around and serious about the opportunity in Athens.

In Mathis, the Bulldogs add a prospect who is believed to have high upside but may need time to develop both his game and his frame. Given the situation in Athens, he will likely have the opportunity to do both.

For Mathis, this is his fourth commitment. He was initially an Iowa State pledge before flipping to Michigan State. He then spurned the Spartans in favor of the Buckeyes.

He becomes Georgia’s second quarterback commit in the Class of 2019, joining three-star prospect John Plumlee. Plumlee plans to sign in February and is currently being asked to ‘blue shirt’ by the Georgia staff.