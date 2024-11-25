Advertisement
Published Nov 25, 2024
Snap Count: UGA vs UMass
Trent Smallwood  •  UGASports
Our analyst Trent Smallwood compares notes with Pro Football Focus to count how many plays, and what percentage of the game, each Georgia participant amassed in the Bulldogs' win over UMass.

Quarterback (3 Played)
Offensive Snaps=73
PlayerPassRunOverall (%)

Carson Beck

36

26

62 (85%)

Gunner Stockton

4

4

8 (11%)

Collin Drake

0

3

3 (4%)

