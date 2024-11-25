The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA will hope to avoid chaos

Here is the Nov. 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Avoiding chaos

In a turn of events not many people expected, Georgia found itself clinching a berth in the SEC Championship at the end of Saturday. Thanks to both Alabama and Ole Miss losing, the Bulldogs -- finishing 6-2 in league play -- will play the winner of Texas and Texas A&M the conference title.

Georgia, for its part, will want to beat Georgia Tech this Friday and then win the conference title game to avoid any wild playoff scenarios that could take place after the fact, especially given the unpredictability of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

"Should Tech beat the Bulldogs and Texas A&M defeat Texas, the SEC would have three-loss teams competing for its conference title with the conference championship being a playoff eliminator for the team that comes up on the short end," Anthony Dasher wrote. "Georgia can save itself a bit of worry from that standpoint by beating the Yellow Jackets, although with this selection committee, predicting the group’s next move is done at your own risk.

"Even if they beat Georgia Tech and lose the SEC Championship, a three-loss Bulldog team would not want to force a conversation between Georgia and two teams it lost to – Alabama and Ole Miss – to see who might garner a spot in the 12-team CFP field. Should the above scenario occur, it seems unconscionable that Georgia would be “punished” and not receive a playoff spot after having an extra game in the SEC Championship. But nothing is certain with this committee."

Georgia hoops picks up top-25 win

The Georgia basketball team split a pair of games against top 25 opponents over the weekend in the Battle for Atlantis. On Saturday, Georgia lost 80-69 to No. 15 Marquette, but rebounded to defeat No. 22 St. John's 66-63 on Sunday.

“We left everything we had out there on the floor. There’s a lot of things that we can continue to get better at, but we grew from (Saturday to Sunday),” head coach Mike White said.

The Bulldogs will need to work on taking better care of the basketball. Against Marquette, Georgia turned the ball over 18 times and then turned the ball over 24 times against St. John's.

“We just beat a legitimate team. St. John's could beat anybody in the country, and we just beat St. John's. We were right there with Marquette yesterday,” White said. “Marquette, (on Monday), I'm assuming will be in the top 10 and we had our chances right there. We were nip and tuck right down the stretch. That’s two days in a row where we're ultra-competitive against two of the better teams in the country we get one and we're just getting started with this group.”

Peach State Power Hour