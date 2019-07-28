Four-start offensive tackle Chad Lindberg of Clear Creek High School in League City, Texas, committed to Georgia on Sunday evening, becoming the 15th commitment in the Bulldogs’ 2020 class.

Joining Joshua Braun (Live Oak, Fla.), Broderick Jones (Lithonia, Ga.), and Tate Ratledge (Rome, Ga.), Lindberg is Georgia’s fourth offensive line pledge for 2020. As with the three other offensive line commits, he was enticed by the Bulldogs largely by Georgia o-line coach Sam Pittman.

“At Georgia, I like Sam Pittman a lot,” Lindberg informed Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman recently. “I went to Georgia on spring break, and it was just me and Coach Pittman on campus. I spent the whole day with him, and he talked about all the people he’s prepared for the NFL, the lives he’s changed. Coach Pittman is a good guy and a better coach.”

Having received nearly 40 offers, Lindberg is one of the most highly recruited linemen in the nation. The Rivals100 prospect is currently the No. 94 overall recruit, No. 11 at his position, and No. 13 prospect in the state of Texas for his class.

Although listed as an offensive tackle, Lindberg’s size combined with exceptional athleticism allows him to play all along the offensive front. In addition, the versatile lineman has been recognized as a “warrior” in the weight room.

Still, Lindberg will arrive at Georgia with more than football and bulking up on his mind.

“He's already game planning--his academics, of course,” Spiegelman said concerning Lindberg. “The Clear Creek native won't enroll early, but he will arrive at his university of choice as a sophomore, thanks to all the college credits he has already accumulated in high school.”

Notably, including 2020 commitments, Georgia has landed five prospects from Texas in the last three classes after a period of more than a decade (2007-2017) without signing a single recruit from the Lone Star State.