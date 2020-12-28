UGASports - Dawgs 'open the floodgates' with first offer to 2024 DL T.A. Cunningham

"It all started when me and my parents received a text from my current high school coach, saying he was on the phone with coach Tray Scott from UGA. He gave us his number after he finished, and told us to give [Scott] a call. When we called, I received the offer verbally from Coach Scott," Cunningham said. "Basically, when one offer comes in, the floodgates of recruitment open, and he wanted UGA to be first."

Scott, who coaches Georgia's defensive line, wasted little time explaining the decision. There was more at play than just Cunningham's impressive frame.

"Coach said it isn't often they find kids that have not only the athletic ability and the size, but the grades as well," he said. "I pride myself on having the skill in the classroom to match my athletic ability and size."

The thrill of the first offer was not lost on the rising star.

"When my dad told me what was about to happen before we made the phone call, I couldn't believe what he'd just said. I even ran out of the house, all the way to the mailbox and back, when he told me. It was truly a blessing, and a tear or two may have been shed, too," he said. "That was part of the excitement. Not only had I just received an offer from a top ten SEC school, but the fact it was right down in Athens made it feel so much better."

Georgia, despite being in early, may face a strong challenge from a familiar foe should an offer emerge down the line.

"To be honest, in my household, we've always rolled with the Tide, but I'd tune in if I was scrolling through and saw the Dawgs were playing," Cunningham said. "I think I'd explode if I received an offer from Alabama. My dad would be very proud."

For now, the young pass rusher is just focused on his future, largely planning toward his ability to improve.

"One thing I feel I do really well is my spin move, and I like my speed for my height and weight. I know I have a high ceiling, and there's a lot to improve on as well, though, such as getting lower and making sure not to get too far upfield when the tackle doesn't block down on me," Cunningham said. "It's basically IQ stuff that I may have not picked up, due to my lack of experience compared to players that may have played the game a little bit longer than the three years of experience I have."