News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-11 12:28:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Dawgs offer shakes up top eight for three-star LB Collin Oliver

Jake Reuse • UGASports
Staff
@ReuseRecruiting
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

Texas Tech, Iowa State, TCU, Nebraska, Utah, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, and Arkansas rounded out the recently released top eight for three-star linebacker Collin Oliver of Edmonds, Oklahoma's Santa Fe High School.

Though he dropped the list on April 3, there's a new player in the hunt, as the Georgia Bulldogs came through with an offer on April 7 and shook things up quickly.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}